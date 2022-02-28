Strength Scoop - Monday February 28, 2022



Campbell (FCS - NC): Campbell University Football Strength & Conditioning (D1 FCS – Big South Conference) is accepting applications for 1 Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for the 2022-23 academic year. Report date will be in May 2022. This position will assist with all aspects of training for the football program. This position will be responsible for helping track performance metrics and communicating regularly with coaching staff and sports medicine to collaborate on program design, injury modifications, and return-to-play protocols. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to complete the CSCCa mentorship program and be eligible to sit for the SCCC certification exam during their 2nd year (2023-24). Qualifications: - Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university - Acceptance into one of the Campbell University Graduate programs - Possess certification through either CSCCa (SCCC) or NSCA (CSCS) - Previous experience working in the collegiate S&C setting - Certified in CPR/AED/First Aid Compensation: - The successful candidate will receive full tuition (Books Included) for graduate school and a stipend ($4,800) for each semester in addition to an on-campus meal plan. - The Graduate Assistant will be given the opportunity to attend conferences and clinics as a means of professional development. Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references in one PDF document to Mike Stryffeler, Director of Strength & Conditioning, stryffeler@campbell.edu.

North Carolina Central (FCS): The Sports Performance Department at North Carolina Central University is currently accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, assisting in the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, communication with coaches, staff and administration. Compensation: Includes full tuition waiver and a monthly stipend. Qualifications: Candidates must be admitted to the Graduate Program at NCCU. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing SCCC, CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: NSCA, CSCS; CSCCA, SCCC; USAW and CPR –First Aid certification. Previous coaching experience at the High School, Collegiate, Professional or Private Sector. Candidates additionally have the option of completing the internship practicum for the CSCCa Examination. Please submit a letter of applications, resume, and a list of references to Thomas Carroll, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach via E-mail at tcarrol8@nccu.edu and/or Nick Wilkerson, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach via E-mail.