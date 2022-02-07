Strength Scoop - Monday February 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Shepherd (D-II - WV): Shepherd University is accepting application for the position of Head Strength and Conditioning Coordinator that reports directly to the Vice President for Athletics. Lead in assisting men and women student-athletes to reach performance goals through the development and management of individual and group weight, strength and fitness training programs. Work with the Athletic training staff and qualified sports medicine personnel on the reduction of sports-related injuries and proper prevention methods in multiple sports. Will abide by and complies with National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference rules, academic standards, requirements, and policies of Shepherd University. Interested candidates can apply via this link.

East Nicolaus HS (CA): East Nicolaus HS, a small public school located 30 minutes north of Sacramento is looking for a qualified PE teacher with a passion for strength and conditioning. Eligible candidates will hold a minimum of a Bachelor's degree and would need to apply for a California Teaching Credential. Interested candidates should email Superintendent Neil Stinson at nstinson@eastnicolaus.k12.ca.us.

Deer Park HS (TX): The Deer Park High School Strength and Conditioning department is accepting applications for multiple PAID interns for our Summer Training Program (STP). STP begins on June 6, 2022 and will conclude on August 4, 2022. Interns will be tasked with set-up/tear-down, instruction of all athletes, facility maintenance and must be a participant in the continuing education curriculum. Pay will be $15 per hour and will be limited to 5 hours per day and no more than 20 hours per week. Interested candidates please provide a resume detailing relevant experience in strength and conditioning and 3 professional references to Troy Ramsey at pramsey@dpisd.org. Resumes will be accepted until March 31.



