Strength Scoop - Monday January 16, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Miami: University of Miami is accepting applications for VOLUNTEER sports science interns to contribute to the Football Strength & Conditioning Program for the 2023 Winter/Spring Semester. This is an UNPAID opportunity that provides experience assisting the Sports Science Staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this internship includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Miami Football Strength & Conditioning/Sports Science philosophies. This curriculum includes education of functional strength training techniques, coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, sport science technologies and applications, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, in addition to injury prevention, rehabilitation and return to play processes. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective sports science coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Miami, another university, or professional organization. This internship is expected to begin as early as Monday, January 20th, and last until Wednesday, May 10th, 2023. Prospective candidates must possess a desire to become a sports science professional or performance coach, strong character, and demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Required qualifications include achievement or current pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related course of study in addition to current CPR/AED certification and possess or be in current pursuit of CSCS or SCCC certifications. Per university policy it is required that all University of Miami students, faculty, and staff complete a background check before working for the university. Deadline to apply: Friday, January 31st, 2023. If interested send email with subject header “University of Miami Football Sports Science Internship – Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to Eric Renaghan, Director of Sports at eric.renaghan@miami.edu.

North American University: North American University, a private school located in Stafford, TX (Houston area) is currently seeking a Strength and Conditioning Coach. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: design and implementation of sport specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams (Football, M/W Basketball, M/W Soccer, Cross Country, Track) ; ability to demonstrate and instruct lifting techniques; supervise team and individual workouts; assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree (Required) SCCC, CSCS, NSCA, or USAW certification (Preferred); CPR and First Aid certifications; experience in designing and implementing workout programs. This position will start in late January or early February. Interested candidate can email resume, cover letter, and 3 professional references to kapande@na.edu. Preference to those that have previous strength and conditioning experience in collegiate setting. No phone calls please.

Tarleton State (FCS - TX): The Tarleton State University Athletic Performance Program is accepting internship applications for a PAID position starting in the Spring 2023 semester, with a flexible starting date. The position is renewable semester by semester. The internship hours may be countable toward the CSCCa’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified practicum requirements. The paid internship will involve active experience in an NCAA Division I (FCS) Athletic Performance program under the supervision of a 39-year veteran Master Strength and Conditioning Coach (MSCC) as the Director, and an MSCC as the Assistant Director. Qualifications: Applicants should possess a bachelor’s degree (master’s preferred), be pursuing strength and conditioning as a profession, and possess CSCCa, NSCA, or USAW certification. Future opportunities for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning are possible for a successful paid intern. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 relevant reference letters to Rod Cole, Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance, via email at rcole@tarleton.edu.

Windermere HS (FL): Windermere HS, located in Windermere, Florida, is looking to add a Strength & Conditioning Coach to the overall coaching staff. The Strength and Conditioning Coach is responsible for establishing and maintaining a strength and conditioning program for all sports, with the three major goals of improving athletic performance, reducing athletic injuries, and teaching lifelong fitness and movement skills. The Strength and Conditioning Coach devises training plans according to sound scientific principles, supervises training sessions, evaluates athletes, maintains athlete records, and teaches strength and conditioning classes as needed. The Strength and Conditioning Coach meets regularly with sport coaches to determine what the athletes need to work on. If working with an injured athlete engaged in rehabilitation, the Strength and Conditioning Coach will consult with Sports Medicine/Athletic Training Staff. The Strength and Conditioning Coach is responsible for maintaining the strength and conditioning facility, and for establishing policies, plans, and procedures for the safe and professional operation of the facility. Preferred candidate is highly motivated, energetic, and passionate about working with student-athletes. All interested candidates please email Athletic Director Chad Springer an updated Resume, Cover Letter, References, and Sample Workout Plan, to chad.springer@ocps.net.