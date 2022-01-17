Strength Scoop - Monday January 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Notre Dame: The University of Notre Dame is accepting applications for a Director of Sports Performance. Applications will be accepted until 1/31/2022. As a member of the Notre Dame Sports Performance Leadership Team and reporting to the Deputy Athletics Director for Competitive Excellence, you will have the distinct opportunity to impact the lives of our 720 student-athletes on a daily basis and be part of a progressive and excellence-driven team. This new and exciting position will be a strategic leader in elevating all aspects within Sports Performance. We are embarking on a game changer initiative for the betterment of the experience for our student-athletes who participate across 26 sports and want a transformational leader who is passionate and committed to this vision. We have 2 esteemed advisory groups who have been instrumental in defining this position with us: scientific advisors from the industry and young alumni advisors from professional and Olympic arenas. Main responsibilities of this role include: Contributing to the design of a comprehensive department-wide strategy that aligns with the established mission for the ND Sports Performance Department: Together we holistically prepare every Notre Dame student-athlete to perform like a Champion; Collaborate with our recently hired Associate Athletics Director for Data, Analytics and Strategy to incorporate data to elicit decisions and actions that will lead to the betterment of student-athlete performance and her/his collective experience at the University of Notre Dame: Interdisciplinary strategies aligned to student-athlete health, wellbeing, recovery and performance; Athlete evaluation, testing and periodization; Identification, evaluation and implementation of tools and technologies to support improved performance and student-athlete well-being; Collaborate and communicate with our coaches, faculty and staff, industry partners and technology providers that will serve to facilitate best-in-class processes and procedures. This will lead to enhancing and identifying priorities and alignment of interdisciplinary services with defined performance goals; Create, lead and facilitate professional growth and development curriculum across all sports performance professionals. Minimum Qualifications: Master’s degree in Sport Science, Kinesiology, Health Care Administration or related field from an accredited college or university with a minimum of 7 years experience; Previous experience leading performance department at D-I school and/or Pro/Olympic level has a strong preference. Please apply online at http://ND.jobs to Job # https://apptrkr.com/2767274. For additional information about working at the University of Notre Dame and various benefits available to employees, please visit http://hr.nd.edu/why-nd. The University of Notre Dame supports the needs of dual career couples and has a Dual Career Assistance Program in place to assist relocating spouses and significant others with their job search.

Miami: The University of Miami Football Strength and Conditioning Department, under the direction of Coach Aaron Feld, is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for Winter/Spring 2022. Start date is flexible. This is an UNPAID position. Please do not apply if this is not ECONOMICALLY feasible for you. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following: assisting with the execution/implementation of the strength and conditioning program; set up and break down for daily training; routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities; completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion, or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. All applicants should have or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Applicants will have opportunity to aquire hours under an approved CSCCa mentor. Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Please Email a resume, cover letter, and 3 references in PDF format to Jeff Eaton at Jpe57@miami.edu.

Arkansas: The University of Arkansas Football Strength & Conditioning staff is looking to fulfill 3 WINTER/SPRING 2022 internship positions for those interested in a career in strength and conditioning. The start date will be January 31, 2022. This internship will be UNPAID. Interns will gain practical experience working in a Division I, SEC strength and conditioning environment under the guidance of an approved CSCCa mentor. Upon completion, interns will be qualified to sit for the SCCC exam from the CSCCa if they desire. To be eligible, you must be pursuing or hold a degree in a field related to exercise science. Those who have, or are actively pursuing, the SCCC certification through the CSCCa are preferred. Those who have, or are actively pursuing, the CSCS certification through the NSCA will also be accepted. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, assisting with the implementation of strength and conditioning programs, participation in an educational curriculum that will involve meetings and demonstrations with the strength staff, and maintenance of the strength and conditioning facility. To apply, please send your resume and 3 references to Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Chris Hightower at cthighto@uark.edu.