Strength Scoop - Monday January 24, 2022

Anderson (D-III - IN): Anderson University is seeking applications for a Strength & Conditioning Coach / Football Coach Intern Responsibilities include, but not limited to, daily oversight of the University weight room during football strength & conditioning sessions. Implementation of the speed, strength, flexibility and conditioning programs for football; ensuring appropriate lifting technique, record keeping and motivation. The S&C intern will also serve as a consultant to other University sports. Football position group assigned based on candidates experiences. Qualifications: Minimum of a bachelor’s degree and a background in strength and conditioning and performance enhancement. CSCS or PES preferred. Candidates without appropriate certifications must be willing to pursue a certification. Candidates must be coachable and demonstrate a commitment to and ability to work with a diverse student population. Must meet university lifestyle expectations. Benefits: Housing provided per availability, along with a stipend of $10K over 10 months, August 31 - May 31. Not eligible for benefits. Position Available: Immediately Please submit resume and cover letter to srock@anderson.edu. No phone calls please.

Hastings (NAIA - NE): Hastings College is seeking applications for multiple Human Performance graduate assistant positions. The role of a graduate assistant is to assist the Head Human Performance Coach with ensuring the effective implementation of the Human Performance practices across designated athletic programs in the weight room. Hastings College Human Performance team consists of a Director, Head Human Performance Coach, five graduate assistants, a registered dietitian, and a mental performance coach. Members of the Human Performance program are employed at Fort Lewis College (D2) University of Kansas (D1), Newman University(D2), Hastings College (NAIA), Sanford Power (Private Sector) and Impact Sports (Private Sector). Also, Human Performance team members have served as interns at University of Nebraska-Lincoln (olympic), Creighton University (olympic), University of Minnesota (olympic), University of Texas (football), Florida Atlantic University (olympic), Abilene Christian University (olympic/football) East Tennessee State (olympic), Sanford Power, Push Performance, and Exos. The requirements of the position are to personally coach assigned athletic teams, track long-term athletic development of assigned athletic teams, complete daily operational tasks, must attempt certified strength and conditioning specialist (CSCS) once a semester until you pass, and be CPR/AED certified. Housing provided per availability, $5k stipend over 10 months, not eligible for benefits, starts August 1st, 2022. Email bwells@hastings.edu to inquire about the position.