Strength Scoop - Monday January 30, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): The Austin Peay State University Sports Performance Staff is currently seeking volunteers for an UNPAID internship for Summer 2023 The Internship will last from May 24th – July 29th with the possibility to extend into the fall semester. Qualified candidates will work directly with Football while having the opportunity to gain experience with other sports. The only requirements are a great work ethic, a strong sense of urgency and a desire to pursue strength and conditioning as a career. Interns will be heavily involved in daily operations, training sessions, nutrition station management, and will also partake in an educational curriculum. Interns will have the opportunity to earn coaching experience on the floor as well as earn recommendations for future career opportunities. To apply, send an email with a cover letter, resume, and list of professional references in one PDF to Abe Spencer at spenceraf@apsu.edu.

Montana (FCS): UM is seeking two highly motivated and qualified Graduate Assistant Athletic Performance Coach. Candidates must have a great work ethic, strong communication skills, and be passionate about continually progressing as a strength and conditioning professional. The position requires certification in First Aid and CPR, and progress towards CSCS and or SCCC. Preference will be given to applicants that have already obtained at least one of the aforementioned certifications. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the Director and Assistant Director in the design and implementation of training programs; meeting with sport coaches and athletic trainers to collaborate on program design and modifications; weight room supervision; daily upkeep and maintenance of equipment; and other duties as assigned by the Director of Athletic Performance. The Graduate Assistant position is a two- year assignment beginning with the FALL of the 2023-2024 academic year and includes a tuition waiver for graduate credit hours and a monthly stipend. The anticipated start date is August 1, 2023. If interested, please send your cover letter, resume, and list of references (in a single PDF document) to Mitch Mussell, Assistant Director of Athletic Performance at GrizStrength23@gmail.com, with the subject heading “Graduate Assistant Position”. Consideration for a Graduate Assistant position is contingent upon acceptance into our Kinesiology grad program.

Jenison HS (MI): The Jenison High School Strength & Performance Department, located in Jenison, Michigan, is actively seeking applicants for two paid summer assistant positions working with our Junior High and High School student-athletes. This position will begin on May 22nd, 2023 and conclude on July 21st, 2023. This is a nine-week commitment. Our summer schedule consists of training 7th-12th grade student-athletes Monday- Thursday from 6:00am-2:00pm. Your responsibilities will include: implementation of all aspects of strength & performance programs (must be confident and proficient coaching strength training, Olympic lifting, plyometric, linear speed, and multi-directional speed movements), set-up/breakdown/general maintenance of the weight room and field, data collection/organization/entry, and education and implementation of training standards. What you get: experience coaching large groups of athletes to grow your coaching skills for the next step in your career, experience with Freelap Timing and PUSH Velocity Based Training systems, $4,500, and Jenison Strength Gear. No housing or meals will be provided. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, CSCS, proficiency with Microsoft Excel/Word/PowerPoint. Previous team/group coaching experience is highly preferred as you will be coaching your own groups. We are searching for candidates who have a desire to make a career out of strength and conditioning and are driven to be the best coach that they can become. Must be a self-starter and able to develop professional relationships with a wide range of student-athletes. For full details: email Justin Brennan at jbrennan@jpsonline.org. To apply: email your cover letter, resume, and three professional references in ONE PDF document to jbrennan@jpsonline.org. *These positions are funded by camp attendance fees.