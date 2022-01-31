Strength Scoop - Monday January 31, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Illinois: The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Olympic Strength and Conditioning Department (non-Football & non-basketball) is currently accepting applications for our Summer 2022 volunteer internship. This is a voluntary position and will receive no monetary compensation. Accepted applicants will have the opportunity to gain experience coaching Division I (Big Ten) student-athletes, as well as, participate in a practical and classroom-based education program. Interns will be eligible to apply internship hours towards undergraduate/graduate internship requirements. Upon successful completion of one semester, interns will have the opportunity to receive a recommendation for future positions. Minimum qualifications include: current CPR, AED, and First Aid certifications; currently pursuing (or holding) a degree in an exercise science related field; a great work ethic and strong desire to become an industry professional. Preferred qualifications include: currently pursing (or holding) a certification from a recognized governing body (NSCA, CSCCa, USAW, ACSM, etc); previous internship/coaching experience; experience as a collegiate athlete; Microsoft Office proficiency; and the ability to commit to at least 20 hours per week. Responsibilities include: assisting with team training sessions; daily, weekly, and semester-long professional development assignments; remaining updated on current developments in strength training and conditioning; and facility maintenance. Interested candidates, send an email with the subject header, “Illinois Olympic S&C Internship – Last Name, First Name.” Please email a cover letter, resume, and three professional references as one PDF file to Justin Houng, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, at jhoung@illinois.edu.

Tulane: Tulane University is looking for two 2022 Summer Interns who want to learn, coach and represent Tulane University Football. This an UNPAID INTERNSHIP. What you will receive is an education that you will never get sitting in a Masters Class. This is not a setup equipment, mop and stand around and mindlessly clap on every submax set an athlete accomplishes. You will walk away at the end of July a more rounded coach in every facet. Interested candidates can email resumes to Kurt Hester at khester1@tulane.edu.