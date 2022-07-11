Strength Scoop - Monday July 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

USF: The University of South Florida Football Strength and Conditioning Staff is currently accepting applications for Summer 2022 volunteer internship positions. We are seeking 1-2 highly qualified individuals to fill these positions. These are positions for the FALL 2022 training session Deadline to apply: July 25th, 2022. Start date: August 22nd, 2022. Qualified candidates would work with all facets of a NCAA Division 1 FBS FOOTBALL Strength and Conditioning program. This is an UNPAID position. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. Responsibilities include, but not are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of off-season training for the Football team, set-up and breakdown of daily training sessions, cleaning and organization of the training facility, data collection and entry. There will be an internship curriculum provided and directed by a member of the strength staff. Volunteers will have the opportunity to gain expose to devices and systems such as Catapult and PUSH. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (USAW, CSCS, CSCCa), previous coaching experience in teaching and performing Olympic and Strength movements. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Jordan Diaz at Diaz44@usf.edu.

Briar Cliff: Briar Cliff University is seeking qualified applicants for a Strength & Conditioning Graduate Assistant position. This position will be responsible for the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, communication with coaches and athletic trainers, and daily upkeep and maintenance of the facility. Candidates must have their bachelor’s degree and be admitted to the Briar Cliff University graduate school. Preferred qualifications include prior internship/work experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting, professional certification (NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, USAW), and experience as a collegiate athlete. The position includes full tuition remission, a $2,500 stipend, and free on-campus housing. Projected start date is August 1, 2022. Interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Kieffer at joshua.kieffer@briarcliff.edu.

Pepperdine: Pepperdine Sports Performance is seeking applicants for the 2022 Fall Semester Internship Program. Interns will be responsible for weekly presentations to the full-time staff along with weekly educational assignments. Interns will participate in a Division I environment with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience assisting the full-time staff working with student-athletes. The following subject areas will be addressed during your internship: assessing your athletes and pre-session readiness, varying models and methods of periodization and programming, resistance training variables, movement classification, Olympic lifting variables, energy system development, power training, linear speed development, and various other topics. Responsibilities for the internship will include session set up/breakdown, cleaning and upkeep of the facility, and working directly with designated student-athletes. You must be able to commit a minimum of 20 hours per week. Our goal is to have interns advance in the field of strength and conditioning after completing our internship. If you are serious about becoming a Sports Performance coach, this internship will help you develop the necessary tools to advance in the field. Dates for the position will run from August to December. Please note this is an unpaid internship, and we do not offer housing. Please send your resume and three references to Amy Allegre at amy.allegre@pepperdine.edu by July 31st, 2022.

UNLV: The University of Nevada Las Vegas Football Performance department is accepting applications for (3) Strength and Conditioning Volunteer Interns for the Fall of 2022. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs specific to football, proper movement preparation, assist with GPS data, heart rate data, and other performance metrics, development and execution of speed & conditioning protocols, execution of proper motivational techniques, and most importantly developing an understanding of the health, safety, and wellness of collegiate student athletes. Compensation: Division 1 experience with earned recommendation for future career opportunities. NO MONETARY COMPENSATION WILL BE PROVIDED. Qualifications: Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) are preferred. Mentorship hours available for those candidates who are selected for SCCC certification and individuals must complete the requirements set forth by the CSCCa. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or be in their last semester of coursework for an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study to qualify. Expectations: We are very selective in looking for special individuals to have around our players and staff. This position is designed to give you a TRUE experience in what it takes to be a collegiate strength coach at the division 1 level specific to football. It is also designed to equip candidates with the proper tools to be a successful graduate assistant and/or full-time coach. Interested candidates please send a cover letter, resume and three professional references to brandon.shelton@unlv.edu in ONE pdf document. UNLV is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer committed to achieving excellence through diversity.

Luther: Luther College is looking to hire a head performance coach that will serve as the head strength coach. More details, and how to apply, can be found via this link.

Cal State University East Bay: CSUEB is looking to hire interns. Should be pursuing a degree in exercise science, or a related field. Bachelor's in exercise science preferred. If interested, send resume to michaela.kelsey@CSUEastBay.com

UW-Whitewater: University of Wisconsin – Whitewater is looking to hire an Assistant Sports Performance Coach for 2022-23 Academic year (August-May). Start date by August 11, 2022. This is a paid assistantship which includes a $10,000 stipend divided over 9 months. Duties: Design and lead workouts for specific teams as assigned by Director (non-football). Monitor and adjust workouts working closely with sport coaches and athletic training staff. Provide leadership and instruction in the athletic development of student athletes to include skill analysis, teach proper technique and adapt workouts to match each sports specific need. Provide encouragement, motivate, and give feedback to student athletes to ensure maximum development of athletic potential. Assist with outside activities as assigned by Director. Job Requirements: BS/BA in an Exercise Science related field. Master’s Preferred. Certification from nationally recognized organization (CSCS, CSCCa, USAW etc.) Previous experience as a collegiate athlete or training athletes. Strong desire to pursue a career in collegiate strength and conditioning. Excellent work ethic. Ability to adapt to schedule changes. Team Player. CPR/First Aid certified. Desired Skills: Knowledge and experience in all areas of strength training including Olympic style lifting as well as speed, agility, plyometric, flexibility and conditioning methods. Experience with GPS tracking units a plus also. To apply: Please e-mail a cover letter and resume with 3 references to: Lee Munger at mungerl@uww.edu.

Delta State: Delta State University’s Athletic Performance Department is seeking qualified applicants for TWO Strength and Conditioning graduate assistants effective August 2022. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, design and implementation of sport-specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams, demonstrate and instruction of lifting techniques, supervision of team and individual workouts, and assisting with the maintenance and upkeep of the athletic performance center. The Graduate Assistant will also take part in a designed professional development curriculum to help prepare them for their next step as a full-time Sports Performance Coach. Applicants will have a chance to run their own Olympic sports team and assist with football. Minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in the related field; CPR/AED certifications and possess or currently be working on a nationally recognized certification (CSCCa or CSCS). Preferred qualifications include at least one years’ experience as a strength coach internship. This is a 2-year assistantship with full tuition, on campus housing aid, meal plan, and stipend paid. Please send resume, cover letter, ad three professional references to Colton Haynes, Head Strength and Conditioning coach at chaynes@deltastate.edu.

The University at Albany: The University at Albany Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Fall of 2022. This internship will begin Monday August 22nd, and will conclude in December of 2022. These are unpaid positions. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for the University at Albany Football and all seventeen Olympic Sports. Interns will gain hands on coaching experience in a Division I setting, assist with daily logistical tasks in the varsity weight room, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. Applicants should be working towards holding a certification from a recognized governing body (NSCA or CSCCA). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references as one (1) PDF document to Strength and Conditioning Coach Rich Irving at rgirving@albany.edu.