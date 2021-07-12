Strength Scoop - Monday July 12, 2021

Texas Tech: Texas Tech University Football Strength and Conditioning is seeking two S&C interns for Fall 2021 (August 5th – December 20th) .This position provides an opportunity for you to grow in the field of strength and conditioning. As a staff we provide multiple years of experience at all levels. You will learn how an entire football program functions and is in sync to get the very best out of their athletes. You will be expected to be professional, accept coaching, and be the hardest worker in room. We are seeking individuals wanting to gain knowledge and hands on experience in this field. In turn, our staff will do everything possible to help you continue to work towards your goal of being a strength and conditioning coach. Those who fit these qualifications, please send your cover letter, resume, and references to Brandon Lee @b.lee@ttu.edu associate strength and conditioning coach. The application process will remain open until the two internship positions are filled.

Mississippi State: The Mississippi State Football Strength and Conditioning program is now accepting applications for 1-2 volunteer interns for Fall 2021. These positions are UNPAID. Successful candidates will work directly with football and assist with all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. Position responsibilities will consist of, but are not limited to, the following: assisting the staff in all aspects of the strength program and practice, setting up and breaking down of training sessions, assisting with routine maintenance of training facilities, assisting with nutrition, as well as other assigned duties. This internship program consists of a rigorous academic curriculum along with a practical component. Minimum requirements: a current CPR/AED certification, a strong work ethic, punctuality, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Preferred qualifications include: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field, SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certifications, or experience as a collegiate athlete. Official start date will be August 4th and run through the entirety of the season. There is no monetary compensation so if this position is not an economically feasible option for you, please do not apply. Interested applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and 3 references with subject line “Mississippi State Fall Internship – Name” to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dan Kistler at dkistler@athletics.msstate.edu.

North Dakota State: The North Dakota State University Strength & Conditioning Department is actively seeking applicants for one paid internship position working with Olympic Sports within our program for the 2021-22 academic year. This position will begin in August and conclude at the end of the school year in May. Internship responsibilities will vary and will include various duties within the NDSU Strength & Conditioning Department. Hours will vary throughout the semester and may include early morning, late afternoon, or weekend hours. As an intern in our program, you will have the opportunity to join a high functioning, collaborative team of professionals who are committed to helping our athletes achieve their full potential on and off the field. Interns in our program can expect to gain valuable, hands on experience in areas such as program design, exercise instruction, plyometric, speed and agility techniques, conditioning, facility and athlete management. It is our goal to equip our interns with the skills needed to excel as a graduate assistant at the conclusion of their time in our program. All interns will take part in a formal internship curriculum with weekly meetings and assignments. Our staff will take the time to mentor and develop interns within our program. We believe that an educated and well-trained staff will have a powerful and meaningful impact on our student athletes. At the end of the academic year, the paid intern will move into a graduate assistant position with our program. Sport responsibilities will include wrestling, track & field jumps and men’s golf. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in a related field required, CSCS preferred. Must have a strong desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning, possess an excellent work ethic and have the ability to take initiative and be pro-active. Previous weight room or athletic coaching experience preferred. Compensation: $750/month. Academic credit available. Application: E-mail resume, cover letter, and names of 3 professional references to: Jason Miller, Director of Athletic Performance – Olympic Sports at jason.s.miller@ndsu.edu.

North Greenville: North Greenville University Strength and Conditioning is now accepting applications for Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach working with male sports starting August 2021. This position will be responsible for (but not limited to) coaching and programming 3-4 Olympic sports team while being the primary assistant with football. Compensation will include tuition, meals in the dining hall, textbook costs, and on campus housing. Candidates should currently possess or working towards certification through the NSCA or CSCCa. Candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and at least 3 professional references to liz.dupree@ngu.edu.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris Football is currently seeking TWO volunteer interns for the 2021 Fall Term. The strength and conditioning program will run from August 23 rd to December 10th. This is an unpaid position however, it is acceptable to have a part-time job to assist with personal finances. Chosen candidates can also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam under the mentorship of the Head Strength Coach. The daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for Football, Attending to the daily maintenance of the training facilities, Data input and upkeep, Professional development throughout the semester, Any other tasks assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Interns will gain hands on coaching experience in a collegiate setting on the floor, education in program design and application, have the potential to earn future recommendations for career opportunities and receive college credit if applicable. Robert Morris has a strong reputation and a great track record of the advancement an intern’s future in the strength and conditioning profession. Minimum Qualifications: Strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm and effective communication skills, Desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is economically feasible before applying. Individuals chosen for the position are subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “S&C Internship” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu by, August 6th, 2021. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Please check out our webpage for more insight via this link.