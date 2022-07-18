Strength Scoop - Monday July 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Hamline (D-III - MN): Hamline University Athletic Department is seeking to fill a part-time assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Position. The qualified applicant will receive a monthly stipend. This position will work the following collegiate sports (M&W Basketball, M&W Hockey, Football, Baseball, Softball, Aquatics, M&W Tennis, W. Lacrosse, W.Gymnastics, M&W Soccer, Volleyball). This position will begin on September 6th and runs through December 9th, 2022, with the potential for extension through the 2023 Spring Semester. Candidates must have a strong work ethic, be professional and have a desire to progress in the field of Strength and Conditioning. Candidates who are interested in a hands-on coaching experience are encouraged to apply. Responsibilities include assisting, instruction and implementation of workouts. Individuals will receive hands-on experience with the opportunity to build and establish professional relationships for future employment recommendations. Individuals interested in the this opportunity should email a cover letter, resume and 3 reference to chartman01@hamline.edu.

Grove City (D-III - PA): Grove City College announces an opening for an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. The candidate will be responsible for assisting the strength and conditioning program for the entire athletic department. This will require collaborating with the strength and conditioning staff to develop and coach the proper workout protocol for all the athletic programs at Grove City College for both in-season and out of season time periods. The qualified candidate will possess a current strength and conditioning certification, preferably SCCC, CSCCa, CSCS, or USAW. The qualified candidate will have a bachelor’s and/or master’s degree in an exercise science related field , and have worked/interned in a sport related strength and conditioning atmosphere (preferably in a collegiate athletic program). Please send a current curriculum vitae, names and contact information for three references and a letter of interest that explains how your Christian faith represents a strong fit with Grove City College’s unique mission as a Christian liberal arts college via this link. Send these to: Mrs. Jamie N. Kimble, Associate Director of Human Resources at employment@gcc.edu.

Mercer University (FCS - GA): Mercer University Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking applicants who are highly motivated to fill internship positions for the Fall of 2022 starting the week of August 15th and going through December of 2022. This is an UNPAID, volunteer position. Interns will also have the chance to earn additional responsibilities. Academic credits can be applied towards an Exercise Science or related Undergraduate or Graduate program if necessary. With education through experience being our main goal, interns will be provided and challenged with the key qualities of success in the Strength and Conditioning field. This includes professional development and continuing education, daily opportunities to learn and grow as a leader, expansion of network connections, teaching student athletes’ proper lifting technique, and daily weight room maintenance. While working with Football, and all other Division I athletic programs, interns will gain practical coaching experience in accordance with the philosophy of the department and can begin to lay the groundwork for future opportunities with a consideration and recommendation for future employment. Qualifications include: strong work ethic, attention to detail, enthusiasm, effective communication skills, positive energy, willingness to work, Bachelor’s degree or a degree in process, hold certification(s) and/or seeking to get certified in at least one of the major certifications below. Preferences (but not limited to): CPR/AED/First Aid Certified, CSCS, SCCC, USAW. Submit letter of application, resume, and at least three professional to Evan Barr, Director for Strength and Conditioning @ mubearsstrength@gmail.com.