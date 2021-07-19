Strength Scoop - Monday July 19, 2021

James Madison: The James Madison Football Strength and Conditioning department is seeking highly motivated applications for 2 Unpaid Strength and Conditioning Interns for The Fall 21' Semester. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the James Madison Football Strength and Conditioning staff in all aspects of the strength, speed, and conditioning programs, assisting with the implementation of Global Positioning System data collection and interpretation, nutrition oversight, setting up and breaking down equipment for team workouts, and attending to daily maintenance and upkeep of the Plecker Athletic Performance Center. Minimum requirements include: Current CPR/AED certification, a strong work ethic, punctuality, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Preferred qualifications include: Completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, completion or current pursuit of a nationally-accredited certification, including CSCS, SCCC, or USAW, and previous coaching experience in intercollegiate athletics. Only apply if this internship is logistically feasible for you.No Housing, food or monetary compensation will be provided. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Nate Adams at adams3nd@jmu.edu.

Angelo State: Angelo State University located in San Angelo, TX is currently seeking two highly motivated candidates for the position of Graduate Assistant in Strength and Conditioning for the 2021-22 academic school year. The dates of the assistantship will be from approximately August 2021 through May 2022 (10 months). COMPENSATION for this position if selected includes, 6 hours of tuition waiver per semester, $10,000 for the length of the Graduate Assistantship broken down into monthly payments, and valuable experience working with a variety of highly successful DII sports, as well as professional development opportunities, daily learning opportunities, resources and assistance in preparing for major certifications such as the CSCS, and professional references for future opportunities in the field. RESPONSIBILITIES are as follows but not limited to: assist Head Strength and Conditioning Coach in program implementation of each sport, design and implementation of individual/team workouts (when given/assigned the opportunity), set up prior to and break down following workouts, and routine organization/cleaning of the weight room. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS are as follows: current enrollment at Angelo State University (with proof of enrollment, First Aid/CPR/AED Certification, a current Resume and three (3) Letters of Recommendation, a strong work ethic, reliability, desire to become a strength and conditioning coach, a desire to learn and be challenged, and a daily positive attitude. PREFFERED QUALIFICATIONS are as follows: Current CSCS or SCCC or similar certification in the field or currently working towards one, be educated on training philosophy, Olympic lifts, and how to structure and execute a successful strength and conditioning program, Experience in collegiate strength and conditioning either through past internships or playing Collegiate Sports. IF INTERESTED, please forward a copy of your updated cover letter, resume, and three (3) professional references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Jaren Borland at jaren.borland@angelo.edu. Interviews to start immediately, position will stay open until filled.

Drake: Drake is looking to hire an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Please see this link for details, and how to apply.

Bishop Lynch HS (Dallas, TX): Bishop Lynch HS is looking for a PAID part-time assistant athletic performance coach. We are the largest Co-Ed private high school in TX and own 99 state championships across a variety of sports. Desired attributes are: dependability, consistency, work ethic and a sincere interest in athletic performance. The chosen candidate will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge, skill and professional network in performance coaching under a mentor with 9 years of Power 5 collegiate experience. Interested applicants should e-mail Scott.Salwasser@bishoplynch.org.