Strength Scoop - Monday July 25, 2022

Colgate (FCS): There is a Part-Time Strength and Conditioning Coach position available at Colgate University. Apply via this link.

Tiffin (D-II - OH): Tiffin University Football is currently seeking volunteers for an UNPAID strength & conditioning internship that would begin in August 2022. Interns will be heavily involved in daily operations, training sessions, and will also partake in an educational curriculum. This opportunity is designed to equip interns with the knowledge and experience necessary to succeed in the field of strength and conditioning. Interns will have the opportunity to earn lots of coaching experience as well as earn recommendations for future career opportunities. The only requirement for application is a strong work ethic and desire to succeed as a strength and conditioning coach. To apply, send an email with a cover letter, resume, and list of professional references in one PDF to Sam Schroeder, Head Football Strength & Conditioning Coach at saschroeder40@gmail.com.

Lamar: Lamar University Strength and Conditioning is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Fall 2022 Semester beginning August 19, 2022 and ending December 6, 2022. The Lamar University Strength and Conditioning Internship program provides aspiring interns a base to becoming successful in the strength and conditioning field. A successful candidate will receive hands-on experience with D1 collegiate sports teams including but not limited to football and basketball. We are looking for motivated individuals who have a passion for athletics and sports performance. RESPONSIBILITIES: Assists with team training sessions and testing. Help introduce new student-athletes to weight room policies and procedures. Set-up and ensure all necessary equipment is ready for the upcoming training session. Ensure proper nutrition is given to student-athletes. .Assist with the daily upkeep of all strength & conditioning facilities. Student-Athlete filming for social media accounts. Other duties as assigned by the Strength & Conditioning Coordinator. Additionally, interns will participate in weekly intern meetings that will help develop core values, programming, exercise technique, and overall coach development. Intern curriculum will conclude with presenting a self-made strength and conditioning program for an assigned team. Strict adherence to established NCAA, Southland Conference, Lamar University and Texas State University System rules and regulations. A violation of these rules and regulations can lead to disciplinary action including termination. COMPENSATION: This is an UNPAID position; however interns can receive class credits and hours towards certification under an approved CSCCa Mentor. QUALIFICATIONS: Seeking Bachelor’s Degree in exercise science or related field; or Master’s degree. Knowledge of strength training, speed, agility, flexibility, nutrition and cardiovascular conditioning preferred. Experience as a student-athlete is preferred. Demonstrate strong communication skills. Demonstrate the ability to motivate a variety of student-athletes on a daily basis. Demonstrate initiative and leadership qualities on a daily basis. POSITIVE ENERGY & ENTHUSIASM DAILY! HOW TO APPLY: send Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References in a single PDF document to Associate Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Austin astcyr@lamar.edu with ‘GA Application’ in the email subject line. The application deadline is August 12, 2022.

The Village School (Houston, TX): The Village School, Houston , TX. Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking qualified applicants for 2 immediate Strength and Conditioning Internship positions. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: design and implementation of sport specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams; ability to demonstrate and instruct lifting techniques; supervise team and individual workouts; assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree (Required) CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification (Preferred); CPR and First Aid certifications; previous strength and conditioning experience in a collegiate or high school setting; experience in designing and implementing workout programs. Start date: August 1, 2022. . Please send Resume, Cover Letter, and 2 Professional References to Scott Kellar, CSCS, Director of Performance at Scott.kellar@thevillagschool.com.