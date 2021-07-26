Strength Scoop - Monday July 26, 2021

McKendree (D-II - IL): McKendree University is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as a graduate assistant for the University Athletics Athletic Performance Department on its Lebanon, Illinois campus for the 2021-2022 academic year. Tuition and stipend is a benefit of this position. A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a master's program at McKendree University is required. Certification from the (NSCA) National Strength and Conditioning Association as a certified strength and conditioning specialist (CSCS) is required or working towards obtaining. The candidate must possess CPR/AED and first aid certification. Interviews will begin immediately. Interested candidates should send a letter of interest referencing job #GASC16 with a resume/CV and contact information for three professional references to the Assistant of Athletic Performance Guillermo Blanco at gmblanco@mckendree.edu. McKendree is an ADA/EEO/Vet/Disabled employer committed to enhancing the cultural and gender diversity of the campus. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.