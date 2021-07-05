Strength Scoop - Monday July 5, 2021

Northern Colorado (FCS): The University of Northern Colorado is accepting applications for 4-6 Volunteer Sports Performance Interns for the Fall semester of 2021. The internship will start the first week of August and continue through the entire semester. Specific dates will follow as the hiring process progresses. Potential candidates must possess a desire to become a collegiate sports performance coach, strong character, and demonstrate effective organizational and communication skills. Required Qualifications: Achievement or current pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related course of study. Achievement or current pursuit of CSCS or SCCC certification. Applicants must also have current CPR/AED certification. All employees must fully comply with all NCAA, Big Sky, and University of Northern Colorado rules, regulations, and policies. This internship will provide countless opportunities to grow and have hands on coaching experience with various Division 1 athletic teams including Football. It will also provide professional development, an internship curriculum, and multiple opportunities to expand your coaching network. This is an UNPAID internship. Please send a Cover Letter, Resume, and three Professional References in one PDF document to: Coach Tyler Hill at unco.sportsperformance@gmail.com. The subject line of the e-mail should read: Your Name, UNC Fall 2021 Sports Performance Internship. This will be a rolling hiring process, we will interview and hire as qualified applications are received.

Campbell (FCS - NC): Campbell University’s Football Strength and Conditioning Department is currently seeking qualified intern candidates for the 2021 Fall Semester. Internship will begin August 16th and end December 3rd. Intern responsibilities will consist of but are not limited to observation of strength coaches, setting up and breaking down of equipment for training sessions, maintenance responsibilities, data entry, clerical duties, active participation in projects and assignments throughout the internship, and assisting strength coaches as needed during training sessions. Candidate must be willing to adhere to all Campbell University, Big South Conference and NCAA regulations.Qualifications: Applicants must be certified or working toward certification with the CSCCa (SCCC) or the NSCA (CSCS) and have current CPR/AED certification. The successful candidate(s) must possess strong communication and motivational skills as well as the ability and commitment to work within the mission and purpose of Campbell University. Candidate must have a desire to learn more about the strength and conditioning profession, have knowledge of multi-joint strength movements, Olympic lifts, and basic knowledge of the human anatomy. Compensation: There is no monetary compensation for this position. Accepted applicants may be able to receive college credit and a recommendation for future employment upon completion of the internship. To Apply: Email a letter of application, resume, and three references (Names and Phone Numbers) to Brian Stryffeler, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, at bstryffeler@campbell.edu.