Strength Scoop - Monday June 13, 2022

Illinois: The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Olympic Strength and Conditioning Department (non-Football & non-basketball) is currently accepting applications for our Fall 2022 volunteer internship. This position will run from August 22nd to December 9th. This is a voluntary position and will receive no monetary compensation. Accepted applicants will have the opportunity to gain experience coaching Division I (Big Ten) student-athletes, as well as, participate in a practical and classroom-based education program. Interns will be eligible to apply internship hours towards undergraduate/graduate internship requirements. Upon successful completion of one semester, interns will have the opportunity to receive a recommendation for future positions. Deadline to apply is July 22. Minimum qualifications include: current CPR, AED, and First Aid certifications; currently pursuing (or holding) a degree in an exercise science related field; a great work ethic and strong desire to become an industry professional. Preferred qualifications include: currently pursing (or holding) a certification from a recognized governing body (NSCA, CSCCa, USAW, ACSM, etc); previous internship/coaching experience; experience as a collegiate athlete; Microsoft Office proficiency; and the ability to commit to at least 20 hours per week. Responsibilities include: assisting with team training sessions; daily, weekly, and semester-long professional development assignments; remaining updated on current developments in strength training and conditioning; and facility maintenance. Interested candidates, send an email with the subject header, “Illinois Olympic S&C Internship – Last Name, First Name.” Please email a cover letter, resume, and three professional references as one PDF file to Justin Houng, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, at jhoung@illinois.edu.

William and Mary (FCS): The College of William and Mary is seeking volunteer Strength and Conditioning interns for the Fall of 2022. This is an UNPAID position. Accepted applicants will receive practical hands-on experience in strength and conditioning at the Division 1 level, class credit (if applicable), and the opportunity to participate in the intern education curriculum. The approximate duration is the first week of August through the last week of November. Preferred Qualifications: SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certification, or in the process of obtaining any or all of the aforementioned certifications, and previous coaching experience. First Aid/CPR/AED training, the desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, a strong work ethic, and effective communication/teamwork skills. Responsibilities: Assist full-time coaches in implementing programs, set up and break down of training sessions, weight room maintenance and upkeep, intern curriculum assignments and projects, and any other tasks or projects assigned by staff as they arise. Responsibilities also include data collection with technologies such as Dashr, NordBord, Catapult. To apply: Email Isaiah Winter at iwinter@wm.edu with a cover letter, resume, and three (3) professional references in a single PDF. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled.

New Hampshire (FCS): The University of New Hampshire Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking applicants for an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Responsibilities Include: Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for assigned teams by the Director of Strength and Conditioning; Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for assigned teams by the Director of Strength and Conditioning; Training, Testing and Evaluation of student athletes. Minimum Qualifications: Master’s degree in Exercise Physiology or Exercise Science; 3 Years of strength and conditioning experience with Div. I Athletics; Prior Div. I strength and conditioning internship; Prior experience supervising interns and volunteers; Must have current SCCC certification through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa); Must have current USAW-L1 through United States of America Weightlifting (USAW). Compensation: $24,000 - 30,000 no benefits. For more information please contact: Paul Chapman, Director of Strength and Conditioning University of New Hampshire: Paul.Chapman@unh.edu.

Tarleton State (FCS - TX): The Tarleton State University Athletic Performance Program is accepting internship applications for the Fall 2022 semester with starting dates that are flexible. The internship hours may be countable toward the CSCCa’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified practicum requirements, and/or for college credit if needed. The volunteer internship will involve active experience in an NCAA Division I (FCS) Athletic Performance program under the supervision of a 39-year veteran Master Strength and Conditioning Coach (MSCC) as the Director and an MSCC as the Assistant Director. Qualifications: Applicants should be pursuing strength and conditioning as a profession and possess, or currently be working on, CSCCa, NSCA, or USAW certification. Compensation: This is an educational internship with no monetary compensation provided. However, opportunities for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning are possible for successful interns. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 relevant reference letters to Rod Cole, Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance, via email at rcole@tarleton.edu.

UNLV: The University of Nevada Las Vegas Football Performance department is accepting applications for (3) Strength and Conditioning Volunteer Interns for the Fall of 2022. The start date will be July 28 th , 2022. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs specific to football, proper movement preparation, assist with GPS data, heart rate data, and other performance metrics, development and execution of speed & conditioning protocols, execution of proper motivational techniques, and most importantly developing an understanding of the health, safety, and wellness of collegiate student athletes. Compensation: Division 1 experience with earned recommendation for future career opportunities. NO MONETARY COMPENSATION WILL BE PROVIDED. Qualifications: Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) are preferred. Mentorship hours available for those candidates who are selected for SCCC certification and individuals must complete the requirements set forth by the CSCCa. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or be in their last semester of coursework for an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study to qualify. Expectations: We are very selective in looking for special individuals to have around our players and staff. This position is designed to give you a TRUE experience in what it takes to be a collegiate strength coach at the division 1 level specific to football. It is also designed to equip candidates with the proper tools to be a successful graduate assistant and/or full-time coach. Interested candidates please send a cover letter, resume and three professional references to brandon.shelton@unlv.edu in ONE pdf document. UNLV is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer committed to achieving excellence through diversity.

Lake Forest (D-III - IL): Lake Forest College, in NCAA Division III school, located 30 miles north of Chicago, is looking for a full-time head strength conditioning coach. Applicants can find more information via this link.



