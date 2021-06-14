Strength Scoop - Monday June 14, 2021

Thomas (NAIA - GA): Thomas University Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking qualified applicants to fill the Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistant position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: design and implementation of sport specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams; demonstration and instruction of Olympic weightlifting techniques; supervise during team workouts, individual workouts, and open hours; assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. Candidates must have a strong work ethic and the desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Qualifications: (Required) - Bachelor’s degree, previous strength and conditioning experience in the collegiate (preferred) or high school sector; experience in designing and implementing workout programs; CPR and First Aid certifications. (Preferred) - CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification. Compensation: Tuition (fall and spring), university housing (fall and spring), and monthly stipend. Start date: August 2021. Please send Resume, Cover Letter, and 3 Professional References to: Corey Potter CSCS, USAW L1, M.A., Director of Strength and Conditioning, Thomas University. Email: cpotter@thomasu.edu.

UT-Martin: The University of Tennessee Martin Football Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach position. This position will assist in the day-to-day operations of the Skyhawk football program. A Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field is required. Applicants must have experience working with football as well as leading lifting and running sessions. Applicants must be accepted into a Graduate Program at the University of Tennessee Martin. Experience in a collegiate athletic setting and a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning coach at the collegiate level is required. Applicants are encouraged to be certified in one or all of the following: CSCS, SCCC, USAW. Compensation will be housing, meal plan, and a tuition waiver. This position will start July 11, 2021 and will be open until filled. If you are interested, send a letter of interest, resume, and three (3) professional references to: University of Tennessee Martin Attn: Sam Medlock, Head Strength Coach at smedloc1@utm.edu.

Lynn: Lynn University is seeking applications for the position of Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach (part-time). Bachelor’s degree required. Experience with collegiate athletes required. CSCS or SCCC, CPR, AED and First Aid certifications are required. Sports Performance experience is preferred. This position reports to the Director of Sports Performance. Assist in the training and motivation of 350 student-athletes to maximize their potential for athletic performance and injury prevention. The Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach will, in conjunction with coaches and athletic trainers, organize and design strength, power, speed, agility and flexibility programs for assigned sports: maintain safety, hygiene and efficiency of the Fitness Center. All interested candidates should apply here - https://lynnedu.applicantpro.com/jobs/

Albright: Albright College Strength and Conditioning Department are now accepting applications for 3 Volunteer Interns for the Fall/Winter 2021. This is an UNPAID position. The intern will be assisting with a variety of strength and conditioning areas: athlete management, program design, exercise selection and cueing, Olympic lifting progressions and techniques, plyometrics, speed and agility techniques, energy system development, and recovery methods. Hours will vary throughout the term and will be discussed further upon employment. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion, or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. All applicants should have or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other qualifications include previous coaching experience, preferably in a collegiate setting, and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Please Email a resume, cover letter, and 3 references as 1 PDF file to Jason Brader at jbrader@albright.edu

New Mexico: University of New Mexico Football athletic performance is currently accepting applications for the SUMMER 2021 volunteer internship positions. These are positions for the SUMMER 2021 training session Start date: ASAP. Qualified candidates would work with all facets of a NCAA Division 1 FBS FOOTBALL athletic performance program. This is an UNPAID position. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. The position is responsible for assisting FOOTBALL athletic performance staff with the implementation of the program, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and hands-on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (USAW, CSCS, CSCCa), previous coaching experience and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Nate Matos at nmatos6@unm.edu

Northern Arizona: Northern Arizona University is now accepting applications for 4-5 VOLUNTEER interns for the fall semester (August-December). This internship will give you the opportunity to work with various teams including the Division I FCS level football team and both men's and women's basketball in addition to learning from the rest of the strength and conditioning staff. Daily responsibilities for these positions include but are not limited to: assistance in the supervision of aspects of summer training for various teams, the daily set up and breakdown for strength and conditioning sessions, maintenance and cleaning of the training facility. Characteristics desired for these positions include, strong work ethic, desire to become more knowledgeable about all aspects of collegiate strength and conditioning.Preferred qualifications: Pursuing Bachelor's or Master's Degree in a related subject; SCCC or CSCS certification; CPR certification. Considerations include: previous strength and conditioning experience or previous collegiate athletics experience.Please email a cover letter, resume and three references in one PDF to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Stine Emrick at kce46@nau.edu.

Robert Morris: Robert Morris University is currently seeking qualified volunteer internship candidates for the 2021 Fall Term. The strength and conditioning program will run from August 23 rd to December 10th. This is an unpaid position however, it is acceptable to have a part-time job to assist with personal finances. Chosen candidates can also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam under the mentorship of the Head Strength Coach. The daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning programs for Football, Basketball and/or Olympic sports, Attending to the daily maintenance of the training facilities, Data input and upkeep, Professional development throughout the semester, Any other tasks assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Interns will gain hands on coaching experience in a collegiate setting on the floor, education in program design and application, have the potential to earn future recommendations for career opportunities and receive college credit if applicable. Robert Morris has a strong reputation and a great track record of the advancement an intern’s future in the strength and conditioning profession. Minimum Qualifications: Strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm and effective communication skills, Desire to become a strength and conditioning coach, First Aid, CPR & AED certified. It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is economically feasible before applying. Individuals chosen for the position are subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “S&C Internship” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu by, August 6th, 2021. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Please check out our webpage for more insight via this link.

Tennessee Tech: Tennessee Tech University’s Athletic Performance Department is seeking qualified applicants for one Strength and Conditioning graduate assistant effective August 2021. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, design and implementation of sport-specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams, demonstration and instruction of lifting techniques, supervision of team and individual workouts, and assisting with the maintenance and upkeep of the Athletic Performance Center. Minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in a related field; CPR, AED, and First- Aid certifications; and nationally-recognized certification (NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC preferred). Preferred qualifications include at least one year of experience as a strength and conditioning coach/high-level intern and experience working with football, soccer, and tennis student-athletes. Position includes educational benefits in a master’s degree program along with a monthly stipend during the academic year. Please send resume, cover letter, and contact information for three professional references to Matt Hewett, Director of Athletic Performance, mhewett@tntech.edu. Tennessee Tech University is an AA/EEO employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, ethnic or national origin, sex, disability, age (40 and over), status as a protected veteran, genetic information or any other category protected by federal or state law.

North Florida: The University of North Florida Strength and Conditioning Department is in search of a qualified candidate for the Strength and Conditioning Assistant position for the 2021-2022 school year. This is a Part-Time position that pays $15,000 over a 10-month period. Successful applicants will gain valuable experience working with Division-I athletes and will report directly to the Director of Strength and Conditioning. This position will be assigned oversight of 2-3 teams and can also be provided with a mentorship to sit for the CSCCa exam. Day to day responsibilities will include full program design for assigned teams, setup and breakdown of lifting/conditioning sessions, facility maintenance and upkeep, continuing education, and other tasks given by the full-time staff. Prospective applicants should hold a Bachelors’ degree in related field, CSCS or SCCC and CPR-AED certification as well as possess relevant experience in the field. Additional qualifications include a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning coach, attention to detail, punctuality, high energy, and confidence in a group setting. Start date is Monday, August 16th, 2021. Please send a resume and cover letter with at least two references to Coach Bert, Director of Strength and Conditioning Coach, at Brian.Bert@unf.edu. No phone calls, please.

St. Francis (NAIA - IL): The University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL seeks applicants for a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coordinator. This individual will lead the strength and conditioning efforts for all sports at USF and manage the on-campus fitness center. Candidates must have two years of strength and conditioning experience, possess a Bachelor’s degree, and be able to gain admission into one of USF’s masters programs. Possession of an NSCA certification (CSCS) is preferred. Compensation will include a $5,000 stipend as well as tuition for graduate classes. Please send a resume, cover letter, and list of three references to Head Football Coach Joe Curry at jcurry@stfrancis.edu.