Strength Scoop - Monday June 20, 2022

USC: The University of Southern California is currently accepting applications for a Volunteer Internship for FALL 2022 Semester to work with football. This is an UNPAID internship. This internship will start on 8/22/2022 and last through the FALL season with potential to continue into Spring semester. Candidates must have a strong work ethic, be professional, and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. Candidates will also earn accredited hours under a Master Strength Coach needed for the SCCC certification through the CSCCa. Must be working towards a certification (CSCS or SCCC). It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is financially feasible before applying. Individuals interested in this position should send a resume and three references attached to Caesar Martinez at caesarma@usc.edu.

Iowa: The University of Iowa Strength and Conditioning-Olympic Sports is seeking highly motivated candidates to fill Fall 2022 internship positions. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division I Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting. The internship may fulfill course credit if necessary. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs for various sports, attending to daily maintenance of the training facilities, and professional development throughout internship program. Opportunities to work with many performance monitoring technologies including but not limited to: Force Plates, GPS, Omegawave, Tensiomyography and Velocity Based Training systems. CSCCA mentorship is available to assist your eligibility for the certification. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a strong desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach and pursuing CSCCA, USAW, or NSCA certification(s). Compensation: This is a non-paid volunteer position. You will gain experience as well as the opportunity to learn and grow in the field of Strength & Conditioning. Deadline for applicants is July 22, 2022. Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references as a single PDF file to zachary-walrod@uiowa.edu.

UNC Pembroke: UNC-Pembroke is hiring a Paid Professional Intern Athletic Performance Coach. Job Summary: To lead all strength and conditioning activities for 2-3 athletic programs and assist in all strength and conditioning activities for all sports in a safe and professional manner, and within all rules and regulations of UNCP and the NCAA. Must maintain professional working relationships with athletic training staff and all members of coaching staff. Must demonstrate the ability to clearly and professionally communicate with student-athletes, administration and staff. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology or similar field. Acceptance into graduate school. Must be CPR, AED and First aid certified or have the ability to obtain CPR, AED and First Aid certification within first 30 days of beginning position. CSCS or CSCCa certified. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: One year of collegiate strength & conditioning experience is preferred in an undergraduate internship or professional internship capacity. Compensation: This is a 10 month position that includes a $10,000 stipend along with the opportunity for discount housing. To Apply: Please send an email to Assistant AD for Athletic Performance, Cory Minnie at Cory.minnie@uncp.edu. Email should include your cover letter, resume and references.

Allegheny: Allegheny College, a small selective national liberal arts college, invites applications for the position of Assistant Athletic Performance and Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach. The position is a full-time exempt position reporting to the Director of Peak Performance and Fitness and the Head Swimming & Diving Coach. A Bachelor’s degree is required; however a master’s degree is preferred. A current certification from NCSA or CSCCA is also required. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and provide contact information for three references to employment@allegheny.edu.