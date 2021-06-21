Strength Scoop - Monday June 21, 2021

Ottawa (NAIA - KS): Ottawa University currently seeks qualified candidates to fill its open Head Powerlifting & Assistant Athletic Performance Coach position. The Head Powerlifting Coach & Assistant Athletic Performance Coach will be expected to lead the programing, practices, academic monitoring, and recruiting process for the university’s varsity powerlifting team. The team competes under USAPL currently and is in its 4th year of competition. The successful candidate will also assist the Director of Athletic Performance in various aspects of the Athletic Performance program with responsibilities including coaching, training organization, conditioning supervision, equipment control and inventory. Candidates will have up to 5 teams they are directly responsible as well as assist with football. Candidate should possess certifications through the CSCCa (SCCC), or NSCA (CSCS) and/or USAPL. Interested candidates please follow this link to apply.

Liberty: The Liberty University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for the positions of VOLUNTEER INTERN for the Fall Semester of 2021. DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES will include but are not limited to assisting in the implementation of the Strength and Conditioning programs; set up and break down for daily activities, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and participation in the internship curriculum. NO MONETARY COMPENSATION, HOUSING, OR TRANSPORTATION will be provided, however, Interns will receive experience working in a Division 1 training environment and have the opportunity to earn recommendations for future career opportunities and/or receive college credit if applicable. The Intern’s level of ambition will determine the level of the learning experience. QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must have a strong work ethic and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Interns are expected to be punctual, enthusiastic, reliable, productive and consistent along with having the financial capability to hold the position for the duration of the internship. Ideal candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree or be in the last semester of coursework earning and undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study. Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) is preferred but not required. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Austin Ardrey, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, at Amardrey@liberty.edu.

Northern Colorado: Recent UConn hire Tyler Hill has accepted a position at The University of Northern Colorado as the Director of Sports Performance.

UConn: Per source, UConn assistant football strength and conditioning coach Chauncey Scissum has been hired by UConn from the Memphis Football S&C staff.

ULM: The University of Louisiana Monroe is currently accepting applications for multiple FALL 2021 Volunteer Internship positions. Qualified candidates would work with the Football Strength and Conditioning Department as well as various Olympic sports. This is an UNPAID position that is responsible for assisting with the implementation of the program, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and the nutrition area. You will receive hands on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Participation in Collegiate Athletics is preferred but not required. Other desired qualifications include certification from an accredited organization, previous coaching experience, and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. There is NO monetary compensation so if this position is not an economically feasible option for you, please do not apply. Start date would be the end of August (Flexible) and continue through December, with the opportunity to continue into the spring semester. Please send cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references in one file to Derek Hall via Email at Dhall@ulm.edu with “ULM Internship Application” in the subject line.