Strength Scoop - Monday June 27, 2022

SMU: SMU is seeking candidates for the Summer 2022 SMU Football Strength and Conditioning Internship Program. Required qualifications: current CPR / AED certification; completion or currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field. Other preferred qualifications include certification(s) from CSCCa or NSCA, previous coaching experience(s), experience in collegiate sports, and proficiency with Microsoft Office. This is an UNPAID but candidates will also have the opportunity earn the accredited internship hours needed for the SCCC certification through the CSCCa. Please send resume and professional references to Cameron Prater at cprater@smu.edu. The start date of the internship will be on August 22nd 2022 and conclude at the end of the season.

Georgia: The University of Georgia Football Strength and Conditioning Staff is looking for qualified strength and conditioning interns for fall camp and in-season. Responsibilities include: assisting with the supervision of training, assisting with daily administrative and maintenance duties and other duties as assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning. Candidates will receive Division I Intercollegiate experience, college credit towards graduation if applicable and will be involved in the CSCCa mentorship program necessary to achieve the SCCC certification. Preferred qualifications: Pursuing Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in exercise physiology or related field; NSCA-CSCS or USAW certifications; CPR certification. Experience in a strength and conditioning program or having previous collegiate athletics experience is preferred. To apply: Please send a resume, and three professional references to Coach Jordan Barber (jbarber@sports.uga.edu).

Delta State (D-II - MS): The Delta State University Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking a qualified applicant for an immediate Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistant position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to the design and implementation of sport-specific strength and conditioning programs assigned for teams; the ability to demonstrate and instruct lifting techniques; supervise the team and individual workouts, and assist with maintenance and upkeep of the facility. This is a 10-month position paying $4,500 a semester, which will pay for tuition. Housing and meal plan is provided with opportunities to work on-campus athletic camps for additional compensation. Qualifications: Bachelor's Degree (required), CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification (preferred); CPR and First Aid certifications; previous strength and conditioning experience in a collegiate setting; and experience in designing and implementing workouts programs. Candidates must have a strong work ethic and desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Start date: July 5, 2022, or as soon as possible. Please send a resume, cover letter, and 3 professional references to schaynes01@gmail.com