Strength Scoop - Monday June 28, 2021

Minnesota: University of Minnesota & Team USA Sports Performance Internship Posting: The University of Minnesota & Team USA Athletic Performance Staff (Cal Dietz) is seeking highly motivated applicants to fill Fall 2021 (September-December) Sports Performance Internship Positions. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division 1 Collegiate and Olympic Athlete Strength and Conditioning setting. Qualified candidates will work directly with the Gopher Men’s & Women’s and Women's Olympic Hockey team. This internship can be used for course credits. Daily responsibilities will include, but are not limited to: Download/analyze Catapult and Polar Team 2 data from practices/games/training sessions Conduct and analyze weekly Omegawave tests Download/Analyze Force Plate, MUSCLELAB, EMG, Moxy, 1080 Sprint and Quantum data Professional development, including various educational assignments during the internship Assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs Assisting with daily operations and facility/equipment maintenance Responsibilities will be assigned as they are earned. Interested applicants must exhibit effective communication skills, positive energy, attention to detail, sense of urgency and strong work ethic. QUALIFICATIONS: Currently pursuing Bachelors/Masters in Exercise Science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a strong desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach and pursuing CSCCa or NSCA certification(s), and proficient in technology. COMPENSATION: This is an un-paid volunteer position. Interns will have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. If accepted, applicants will be required to complete and clear a background check. To APPLY (DEADLINE July 18th): Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to Cal Dietz, Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning at cal.dietz@gmail.com.

Louisiana Tech: Louisiana Tech University is currently seeking TWO - ASSISTANT SPORTS PERFORMANCE COACHES. Qualified candidates will work with the Olympic Sports Performance Department and team responsibilities are below: 1) Women’s Basketball, Volleyball, Bowling 2) Softball, Sprint/Jump, Tennis Minimum requirements include a Bachelor’s Degree in related field, CPR and AED Certifications, and a nationally recognized certification (CSCS, SCCC). It is preferred that applicants have a Master’s Degree, experience programming, an unwavering work ethic, effective communication and leadership skills in a group setting. Previous coaching experience, and proficiency with computer applications also necessary. This a NON-BENEFITED position, please contact for salary information. Interested candidate must submit: Cover letter, resume, and three professional references in ONE PDF FILE. Candidates should expect to Facetime/Skype if selected for an interview. To apply, send one email to Blake Talos at Btalos@latech.edu.

Black Hills State: Black Hills State University Strength and Conditioning Staff is looking to fill 1-3 VOLUNTEER (UNPAID) Fall Semester internship positions. The internship will start August 9, 2021. We are looking for eager enthusiastic individuals with a strong desire to pursue a career as a strength and conditioning professional. You will gain invaluable experience at a Division II level, working with high level athletes in a variety of sports. Qualified applicants will have obtained or be working towards a degree in Exercise Science or a related field, as well as possess or be working towards their CSCS or CSCCa certification. CPR/AED certification is mandatory, and all qualified candidates must be able to pass a background check. Upon completion of the BHSU Strength and Conditioning Intern Education Program you will be able qualified to confidently sit for the CSCS certification exam. Daily duties and responsibilities will include, but not limited to assisting with the implementation and supervision of strength and conditioning programs, active participation in the intern education program which will include the completion of required reading, assignments, projects, demonstrations, meetings with the strength staff, and more: maintenance of the strength and conditioning facility and equipment; set-up and break-down of equipment for strength and conditioning session; other daily tasks as assigned by the Strength and Conditioning staff. To be considered you must send your resume and a list of 3 references to Tyler Stagani at tyler.stagani@bhsu.edu.

Lamar University (FCS - TX): Lamar invites applications for the Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coordinator (full-time with benefits). OVERVIEW: Provide expertise, guidance, and training in the area of strength training and physical conditioning for all student-athletes and sports teams at Lamar University. Design and implement strength and conditioning programs that enhance athletic performance and reduce the risk of injury. Assist the strength and conditioning department by designing and implementing programs, regularly testing the student-athletes to determine the effectiveness of the programs and maintaining accurate records of student-athlete’s progress. Responsible for the supervision and daily upkeep of the sport performance facilities. Strict adherence to established NCAA, Western Athletic Conference, Lamar University and Texas State University System rules and regulations. A violation of these rules and regulations can lead to disciplinary action including termination. EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED: Assists with the management of the strength & conditioning department. Works directly with the head sport coaches to design and implement of strength and conditioning programs for student-athletes and sports teams. Assist with regular testing of student-athletes to determine the effectiveness of the programs. Maintain accurate records of student-athlete’s progress within the strength & conditioning department. Report the progress of student-athletes to the Director of Strength & Conditioning and the respective head coach. Assist with the scheduling and daily upkeep of all strength & conditioning facilities. Provide for the proper supervision of student-athletes to ensure that all student-athletes receive proper instruction on the safe usage of weight machines and free weights. Other duties as assigned by the Director of Strength & Conditioning. GENERAL QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s Degree in exercise science or related field; Master’s degree preferred. Current first aid, CPR and AED certification required. Knowledge of strength training, speed, agility, flexibility, nutrition and cardiovascular conditioning required. Knowledge/commitment to the rules and regulations of the NCAA, Western Athletic Conference, Texas State University System and Lamar University required. Certification through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa-SCCC) or National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA-CSCS) required. Certification through United States Weightlifting (USAW-Sport Performance Coach) preferred. Two or more years of strength and conditioning experience at the collegiate level strongly preferred. Experience coaching basketball and student-athletes of diverse backgrounds preferred. Demonstrate strong communication skills. Demonstrate the ability to motivate a variety of student-athletes on a daily basis. Demonstrate initiative and leadership qualities on a daily basis. Reports Directly to the: Strength & Conditioning Coordinator. HOW TO APPLY: Send Cover Letter, Resume, 3 References, and copy of CSCS/SCCC Certification in 1 PDF document to daniel.darcy@lamar.edu.

Albany (FCS - NY): The University at Albany Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Fall of 2021. This internship will begin in August 23rd and will conclude in December of 2021. These are unpaid positions. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for the University at Albany Football and all seventeen Olympic Sports. Interns will gain hands on experience in a Division 1 setting, assist with set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. Postgraduate applicants are also required to hold a certification from a recognized governing body (NSCA or CSCCA) and all undergraduate applicants should be working towards their certification. Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references as one (1) PDF document to Strength and Conditioning Coach Rich Irving at rgirving@albany.edu.

Hampton (FCS - VA): Hampton University Football Strength and Conditioning is currently accepting applications for Fall 2021 internship positions. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division I Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting. The candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree in Exercise Science or related field. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting staff in the design and implementation of strength programs including set up and breakdown of training equipment; as well as assisting in the maintenance and upkeep of the facility, and ongoing professional development through the internship curriculum. Also, you will be mentored by a Certified Strength and Conditioning coach with the CSCCa. Participants will have the opportunity to sit for the SCCC Exam if earned/desired. The candidates must possess a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, display a strong work ethic, and a willingness to learn. These are UNPAID volunteer positions gaining experience as well as future recommendation for employment. Candidates must also understand they must abide by all NCAA and BIG SOUTH guidelines. Applicants, please submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Coach Andrew Bates at andrews.bates@hamptonu.edu.

Miami (FL): University of Miami (FL) Strength and Conditioning is seeking highly motivated people to fill the Fall 2021 internship positions working primarily with Football, but will help with some Olympic sports. This internship will start August 5 , 2021 and will end December 31 , 2021. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division I Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting. Also, you will be mentored by a Certified Master Strength and Conditioning coach with the CSCCA. The candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and MUST be CPR and First Aid certified. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting staff in the design and implementation of strength programs including set up and breakdown of training equipment; as well as assisting in the maintenance and upkeep of the facility, and ongoing professional development through the internship curriculum. Preferred Qualifications: Strong work ethic, and highly motivated. Experience working in a Strength or Sports Performance environment; currently hold or working towards a nationally- accredited strength and conditioning certification (USAW, SCCC, CSCS, etc.) PLEASE NOTE: These are non-paid volunteer position. Will gain experience as well as future recommendation for employment. Applicants please submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Victor Ishmael at v.ishmael@miami.edu

Stetson: Stetson University is currently accepting applications for its Head Strength and Conditioning Coach position. The Head Strength and Conditioning Coach will report to the Athletic Director and develop programs that enhance the strength, conditioning, and movement development for student athletes. The Head Strength and Conditioning Coach will work collaboratively with the Sports Medicine staff and coaches to promote the health, safety, and performance of student athletes. ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Requires a Bachelor's Degree. Minimum of two years of strength and conditioning coaching experience. Current certification by National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) as Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (SCSC) or by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCA) as Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC). CPR/AED certification and First Aid training are required. Extensive knowledge and comprehensive understanding of rules and regulations of NCAA Division I. Able to demonstrate an excellent knowledge of sports nutrition and experience teaching student-athletes on the subject. Valid Florida driver's license, able to be insured by the University. Must be able and willing to work evening, weekend and holiday hours. Performs other site and position specific functions as assigned. Please apply via this link.

UMass: The UMass Sports Performance Department is looking for qualified candidates to fill FALL 2021 Volunteer Intern positions. Candidates will have the opportunity to work with a variety of Division 1 Sports, while gaining valuable educational experience that will aid in their development as a coach. Minimum Qualifications: Must have a STRONG interest in the field of Sports Performance and must be aware of the rigors associated with the realm of Sports Performance/Strength and Conditioning. Preferred Qualifications: Pursing/Obtained a Bachelor’s/Graduate Degree in a related field (Exercise Science/Kinesiology/Health Sciences). Certified in CPR/First Aid. Compensation: This is an unpaid volunteer position. If interested, send resume, cover letter, and 3 references in one PDF file to Joel Reinhardt @ jreinhardt@umass.edu.