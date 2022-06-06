Strength Scoop - Monday June 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

West Texas A&M (D-II): West Texas A&M is seeking to hire a Graduate Assistant Athletic Performance Coach. Position Description: Assist Athletic Performance Staff with supervision and implementation of performance enhancing programs for 14 varsity teams. This position will be responsible for design and implementation of strength, power, speed, agility and conditioning programs for teams as assigned by the Deputy AD/Director of Athletic Performance. Assist with the implementation of programs for other teams not in direct supervision of including football, baseball and track & field. Work in conjunction with the Sports Medicine staff to rehabilitate injuries and implement injury prevention protocols. Other day to day duties include supervising student interns, communication with sport coaches, as well as maintenance and upkeep of the weight room. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree in Exercise Science or related field required. SCCC or CSCS certification and CPR required (SCCC will be completed and paid for during year one or two if not completed.) USAW certification and previous collegiate athletic experience preferred. Experience with various Olympic sports preferred. Acceptance into WT graduate program is REQUIRED: Compensation (Seeking Master's Degree): $15,000 stipend (10 month position August-May) Out of state applicants will receive an in-state tuition waiver Opportunity for pay in June/July between year one and two Applicants should submit letter of application, resume and three references in one file to: Sarah Ramey Deputy AD/Director of Athletic Performance Please e-mail applications to: sramey@mail.wtamu.edu. Please place cover letter, resume and reference list in one file and place GA Resume in the subject line. Starting Date: August 2022 Screening/Interviews begin ASAP.