Strength Scoop - Monday June 7, 2021

New Mexico Military Institute (JC): New Mexico Military Institute announces the vacancy of the full-time, 12 month position of Godfrey Athletic Center Coordinator/ Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. This position is responsible for various physical fitness and conditioning oversight. The GAC Coordinator/ Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach will assist the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach with team, group, and individual training for NMMI sport teams and all daily operational duties of the weight room. Candidate must have the ability to develop periodized training programs, a strong desire to remain cognizant of current and emerging human performance topics and the ability to demonstrate and coach the Olympic lift variations. Candidate is also required to teach HPER and activity classes as assigned. A Bachelor’s degree in a related field from an accredited program and 2 years of related experience is required. Master’s degree is preferred. One or more of the following credentials: CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification is required. Annual Salary: $44,000 - $46,000. Applications, Cover Letter, and Resume will be accepted by Coach Ford at ford@nmmi.edu. Applications are available on the NMMI Website at https://www.nmmi.edu/human-resources/employment-opportunities/

Mississippi State: Mississippi State University Department of Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning is seeking highly motivated candidates to fill Fall 2021 internship positions. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division I Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting with supervision and execution of strength and conditioning training programs for various sports, attending to daily maintenance of the training facilities, use of technology/data analysis and professional development throughout the internship program. Interns will potentially have the opportunity to gain the 640 practicum/internship hours required for the CSCCa exam as well. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a strong desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach and pursuing NSCA-CSCS and/or CSCCa-SCCC certification(s). Compensation: This is a non-paid volunteer position. You will gain experience as well as the opportunity to learn and grow in the field of Strength and Conditioning. You will also gain access to many different continuing education resources and networking opportunities. Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and a list of professional references in ONE PDF document to Aaron Duvall at aduvall@athletics.msstate.edu. Deadline: 7/9/2021. Contact: Aaron Duvall aduvall@athletics.msstate.edu"

Southeastern Louisiana (FCS): Per source, with Gerry Pacitti’s departure for Chattanooga (FCS), Chris Jurek has been elevated to the director role at Southeastern Louisiana.

Liberty: Liberty University Club Sports Department is looking to hire an Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning. Job Summary: Working independently and exercising good judgment and discretion, the Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning is responsible for the planning and organizing of workout programs for assigned teams. In addition, vital to the position is the ability to independently manage and operate a weight room facility, including but not limited to scheduling, cleaning, ordering equipment, and equipment upkeep. The person will be highly organized with excellent communication, and have a strong sense of purpose both in regard to facility cleaning and maintenance, and running teams through their workouts. He/She will also be responsible for training and leading student workers and interns. This person reports to the Director of Strength & Conditioning. It is a full time, salaried, with benefits position. Requirements/Preferred: 1-3 years full or part time experience; SCCC, CSCS or similar certification; CPR/AED certification; Bachelor’s Degree; Well qualified applicants may apply here - https://jobs.liberty.edu/postings/33471