Strength Scoop - Monday March 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Boston College: Boston College is seeking candidates for the Summer 2022 Boston College Football Strength and Conditioning Internship Program. Qualified candidates will have an opportunity to work with the Football Strength and Conditioning staff. Required qualifications: current CPR / AED certification; completion or currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field. Other preferred qualifications include certification(s) from CSCCa or NSCA, previous coaching experience(s), experience in collegiate sports, and proficiency with Microsoft Office. This is an UNPAID, 2-month internship with a possible invite to stay for the Fall Semester if earned and desired. Candidates will also have the opportunity earn the accredited internship hours needed for the SCCC certification through the CSCCa. Again, this is an unpaid position, so if this is not an economically feasible option, please do not apply. Seeking focused individuals who will embody the Boston College culture and have the desire to obtain a career as a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach. No others need apply. Please send one document including resume and professional references as a PDF document to Coach Luke Rose at roselu@bc.edu. Start date will be May 31st, 2022. Application deadline ends on April 15th, 2022.

Spring Valley HS (Columbia, SC): Spring Valley has an opening for a certified Strength & Conditioning Coach for the 2022-23 school year. This is a full-time strength position. Candidates should have experience in programming/implementation of a comprehensive strength and conditioning program across all sports. Interested candidates should send an interest letter and resume to AD Jeff DiBattisto at jdibattisto@richland2.org.