Strength Scoop - Monday March 21, 2022

South Alabama: The University of South Alabama Football Athletic Performance Department is now accepting applications for one (1) UNPAID internship position for the Summer 2022 Semester (May 25th – July 29 th). Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the Athletic Performance program for the University of South Alabama Football team, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of other given tasks. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Applications will be taken until the position is filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates, please email a resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant Football Athletic Performance Coach, Cody Stout at codystout@southalabama.edu.

Western Michigan: Western Michigan University Football Strength and Conditioning program is now accepting applications for Summer 2022 intern candidates. This is a volunteer unpaid position that will be responsible for assisting the Western Michigan Football Strength and Conditioning staff with the execution of the football Summer program. Our intern development program will give you a hands- on experience working with division 1 college football athletes and the tools for future professional opportunities. In addition to this, weekly education sessions with other leaders in the field are provided. Required qualifications include: completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, a strong work ethic and willingness to learn. Start date will be May 23, 2022. Internship will conclude July 29, 2022 with an opportunity to continue through the Fall pending performance evaluation. Please send cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to Kyle Murray at kyle.murray@wmich.edu.

Austin Peay: The Austin Peay State University Football Sports Performance Program is currently accepting applications for UNPAID summer internships. This position will begin Sunday May 29th, 2022 and go through Friday, July 29th, 2022, with the potential to carry on into the fall semester. Applicants should have, or be working towards, a BA/BS in Exercise Science or a related field. Completion of this internship can fulfill credit hours towards a program degree and offer increased opportunities for advancement in the field of sports performance. Preferred qualifications include certification(s) from one or more of the following organizations: The CSCCa (SCCC), NSCA (CSCS), or USAW. Preferred qualifications also include previous coaching experience and proficiency in teaching basic weight room exercises. This position is responsible for assisting the football sports performance staff with the implementation of the off-season program, set up and break down of all training sessions, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room/facility, and hands-on experience training division-I collegiate athletes. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Justin Lowe at lowej@apsu.edu.