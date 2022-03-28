Strength Scoop - Monday March 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Arizona: The University of Arizona Football Strength and Conditioning Staff is currently accepting applications for VOLUNTEER INTERNSHIP positions for the 2022 Summer Program. Qualified candidates will work directly with the Football Strength and Conditioning Department and assist in the implementation of the Summer Program, set-up and break down of all training sessions, facility and equipment maintenance, gain experience in a collegiate football setting, as well as participate in weekly professional development assignments and meetings. Qualified candidates interested in Sports Science will also gain exposure working with Catapult, EliteForm, 1080 Sprint, 1080 Quantum, KangaTech, EMG and NordBord. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, great attention to detail, a sense of urgency, as well as a desire to become a Strength and Conditioning Professional. This position, although unpaid, will help give you the tools to start you on the path of a successful and rewarding career in Strength & Conditioning. The internship will start the beginning of June and run through the end of July with a potential opportunity to continue working with us for the 2022 Fall In-Season Program. Successful candidates will also have the opportunity to complete a CSCCa Practicum under a CSCCa-approved mentor on staff to qualify them to sit for the SCCC (Strength & Conditioning Coach Certified) exam. All interested candidates should email a resume and 3 references in one document to Ben Hilgart at hilgart@arizona.edu.

FAU: Florida Atlantic University Football has an immediate opening for the position of director of sport science for football. Selected Candidate will work across multiple sport-related scientific disciplines to monitor and improve performance. Through the process of scientific research, they collect and analyze data, and make informed training recommendations based on the data. FAU Football has the following resources to collect data: Catapult GPS, Polar HR, VBT, Timing gates, Jump Mat/ Plyo mat.This is a Full-Time position. Preferred requirements: Master’s degree in Sport & Exercise Science, Kinesiology, Physiology, or a related field, Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), Minimum of 3 years of practical performance experience within sport, Capable of working in fast-paced and demanding environments, Must be able to connect “micro” details to the “macro” vision and mission, Proficient experience with Microsoft Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook) and Power BI, Must be able to lift/move/carry up to 50 pounds, First Aid and CPR certification. Interested candidates can send a resume to jguarascio@fau.edu.

Texas State: The Texas State University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Summer 2022. The selected candidates will begin May 26, 2022, and the internship will continue through the month of July. This position is unpaid but offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning through earned future recommendations and will allow the chosen individuals to study under a CSCCa approved mentor. Daily responsibilities include but are not limited to assisting with the supervision of the Texas State Football team, set up and breakdown for daily strength and conditioning activities, routine maintenance, cleaning, and organization of the training facility, as well as the opportunity to gain hands on coaching experience. Prerequisites include working toward, or completion of a bachelor’s degree, and working toward NSCA or CSCCA certification. Please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to jlr415@txstate.edu, with the email subject “SUMMER INTERNSHIP”.