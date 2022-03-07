Strength Scoop - Monday March 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech Football is seeking multiple candidates for the Summer 2022 Strength and Conditioning Internship Program. Qualified candidates will have an opportunity to work with the Football Strength and Conditioning staff and gain experience for future employment within the collegiate strength and conditioning field. Preferred qualifications: current CPR / AED certification; completion or currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field; CSCCa; NSCA; previous coaching experience(s); experience coaching or playing in collegiate sports; and proficiency with Microsoft Office. This is an UNPAID internship with the possibility of staying through the 2022 football season. Again, this is an unpaid position, so if this is not an economically feasible option, please do not apply. The staff is looking for individuals who are pursuing a career path within the realm of collegiate strength and conditioning and athletics. Please send one document that includes your resume and professional references as a PDF document to Coach Sean Boyle sboyle@athletics.gatech.edu Start date will be May 23, 2022 through July 29, 2022.

Western New Mexico: Western New Mexico University invites applicants for Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. This position will be responsible for working with all Head Coaches of the 11 sports at WNMU. This is a full time position, pay is $42,000, with full benefits. Bachelor’s Degree and Certification is required, Master’s preferred. All interested applicants, please email wnmufb@gmail.com.

Liberty: The Liberty University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for the positions of VOLUNTEER INTERN for Summer Semester of 2022. DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES will include but are not limited to assisting in the implementation of the Strength and Conditioning programs; set up and break down for daily activities, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and participation in the internship curriculum. NO MONETARY COMPENSATION, HOUSING, OR TRANSPORTATION will be provided, however, Interns will receive experience working in a Division 1 training environment and have the opportunity to earn recommendations for future career opportunities and/or receive college credit if applicable. The Intern’s level of ambition will determine the level of the learning experience. QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must have a strong work ethic and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Interns are expected to be punctual, enthusiastic, reliable, productive and consistent along with having the financial capability to hold the position for the duration of the internship. Ideal candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree or be in the last semester of coursework earning and undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study. Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) is preferred but not required. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Chris Terry, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, at cterry31@liberty.edu.

Saint Louis University: Saint Louis University is accepting applications for our unpaid Summer Sports Performance Internship Program, which runs from June to early August 2022. Candidates should have or be progressing toward the CSCS or CSCCa certification, be working toward a bachelors or masters degree in a field related to strength and conditioning, and have a strong desire to work in the collegiate setting. Interns will get to assist the Sports Performance coaches with the training of our 16 NCAA D1 teams, with an emphasis on men’s and women’s basketball. They will also have the opportunity to be mentored by a staff with experience coaching athletes in the professional, collegiate, and private sectors of training in locations all around the country. Interns will be able to learn how to use and implement various technologies including force plates, velocity-based training units, heart rate monitors, and timing systems. Responsibilities will include coaching duties as earned, in addition to participating in an educational curriculum and assisting with facility maintenance. If you’d like to join the SLU Sports Performance staff and work with the Billikens this summer, please send a letter of interest and resume to Jen Taft, Associate Director of Sports Performance, at jennifer.taft@slu.edu.

Saginaw Valley State (D-II): Saginaw Valley State University Strength and Conditioning, an NCAA Division II institution, is seeking two to four full-time professional interns for the Winter 2022 semester. The timeline for the internship is May 31 st , 2022 -July 29 th , 2022. This is strictly a volunteer position that provides a semester-long curriculum to aid in the development of candidates who are serious in pursuing a career in the strength and conditioning profession. Coaching opportunities include assisting with all Varsity sports, including football, in developing and administrating all phases of the strength and conditioning program. Other responsibilities include, but are not limited to, session set up/breakdown, implementation of all training session, daily and weekly maintenance of the weight room equipment, stocking and maintenance of post-training nutrition station, and administrative duties such as data entry and tracking for various teams. The ideal candidate for this internship must possess a relentless work ethic, a proactive thought process, a desire to excel in the field of strength and conditioning and have a strong strength training background. The individuals will serve as top assistants for select varsity sports as assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Qualifications: Must be working towards a degree in the field of exercise science or similar. Individuals must possess or be working towards a CSCS, and additionally have the option of completing the internship practicum for the CSCCa Examination. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and a list of 3 professional references in one PDF file to Chris Winter, Assistant AD for Sports Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, or Zach Mendoza, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. These positions will be open until filled. Interested coaches can email their materials to ccwinte1@svsu.edu.