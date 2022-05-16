Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Monday May 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

AstroTurf 10:3:21

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University is currently seeking a part-time assistant strength and conditioning coach. The position will be responsible for assigned Olympic teams and assist football. The chosen candidate can also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam under the mentorship of the Head Strength Coach. There is potential for free on-campus summer only housing. Minimum Qualifications: NSCA-CSCS and/or CSCCa-SCCC. Preferred Qualifications: Previous collegiate S&amp;C experience, competitive collegiate involvement, certified – USAW, FMS and or FRC. The chosen candidate for the position is subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “RMU S&amp;C Assistant” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

You May Like

XO Labs 4k

Strength Scoop - Thursday May 12, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMay 12, 2022
2May_QwikCut_640x300

Strength Scoop - Wednesday May 11, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMay 11, 2022
CoachComm-AFS_0222

Strength Scoop - Tuesday May 10, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMay 10, 2022
AstroTurf 10:3:21

Strength Scoop - Monday May 9, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMay 9, 2022
Sideline Power January

Strength Scoop - Friday May 6, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMay 6, 2022
Scoop Search Banner Ad

Strength Scoop - Thursday May 5, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMay 5, 2022
2May_QwikCut_640x300

Strength Scoop - Wednesday May 4, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMay 4, 2022
CoachComm-AFS_0222

Strength Scoop - Tuesday May 3, 2022

By Doug SamuelsMay 3, 2022