Strength Scoop - Monday May 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University is currently seeking a part-time assistant strength and conditioning coach. The position will be responsible for assigned Olympic teams and assist football. The chosen candidate can also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam under the mentorship of the Head Strength Coach. There is potential for free on-campus summer only housing. Minimum Qualifications: NSCA-CSCS and/or CSCCa-SCCC. Preferred Qualifications: Previous collegiate S&C experience, competitive collegiate involvement, certified – USAW, FMS and or FRC. The chosen candidate for the position is subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “RMU S&C Assistant” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately.