Strength Scoop - Monday May 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Western New Mexico (D-II): Western New Mexico University invites applicants for Director or Athletic Performance. This position will be responsible for working with all Head Coaches of the 11 sports at WNMU. This is a full time position with full benefits. Bachelor’s Degree and Certification is required, Master’s preferred. We will be in OKC for the CSCCa National Conference with the potential to interview candidates May 3 and 4. All interested applicants, please email philip.vigil@wnmu.edu.

Harding (D-II - AR): Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas is accepting applications for 2 Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coaches for Fall 2022. Report date will be in August 2022. The successful candidate will have full responsibility of 2-4 teams, and assist with the implementation of performance programs for other teams as needed. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to complete the CSCCa mentorship program and be eligible to sit for the SCCC certification exam. Additionally, Graduate Assistants have the opportunity to learn and utilize velocity based training devices, force plates, Catapult GPS systems, Polar heart rate monitoring, body composition measuring devices, and other monitoring tools. Applicants are highly encouraged to look into the M.S. in Strength & Conditioning program before applying. Qualifications: Acceptance into the M.S. in Strength & Conditioning program at Harding University, Intern experience in a S&C setting, CSCCa-SCCC and/or NSCA-CSCS certification(s) preferred, Certified in CPR/First Aid, Candidate must be able to devote at least 20 hours per week to S&C responsibilities. Compensation: Harding University Graduate Assistants receive a stipend in return for 300 hours of work per semester. (20 hours per week). Graduate Assistants will be given the opportunity to attend conferences and clinics as a means of professional development. GA's will also have access to online courses and resources for year-round continued education. There will be opportunities for GA's to earn supplemental income if desired. Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references in ONE PDF document to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Michael Gragg at mgragg@harding.edu.