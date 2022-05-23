Strength Scoop - Monday May 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Utah Tech: Utah Tech University has openings for interns for the upcoming fall semester. This is an unpaid position. Review of applicants will begin immediately, with a tentative start date of August 1st. Utah Tech is a 3rd year Division 1 FCS school that competes in the WAC. Utah Tech has almost doubled in enrollment in the past 5 years as the university is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the nation, St. George, Utah. Utah Tech is located just under 2 hours northwest of Las Vegas, and 4 hours south of Salt Lake City. Position will assist football and work with other sports as assigned. In addition to coaching duties, interns will gain experience through completion of internship curriculum, management of nutrition center, assisting with Catapult (GPS tracking), and other duties as assigned. Please send resume and references to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Quinn Dilworth at Quinn.Dilworth@utahtech.edu

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): The Valparaiso University Strength and Conditioning Program is currently seeking applicants for multiple UNPAID internship positions for SUMMER 2022. The internship begins June 1st and will go through July 31st, with the possibility of staying on for the 2022 Athletic season as a PAID Internship Assisting with Football and having responsibilities with Women’s Soccer, Softball & Golf. The Paid internship is a 10-month position. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in regard to working within a Division I strength and conditioning setting as well as earned recommendation for future career opportunities. Position responsibilities will consist of, but are not limited to, the following: setting up and breaking down of training sessions, assisting with routine maintenance of training facilities, organizing the nutrition/fueling station, data collection, assisting with GPS systems, as well as other assigned duties. MINIMUM qualifications: possess a strong work ethic, attention to detail, willingness to learn, and an unwavering desire to become a strength and conditioning professional; must hold current CPR, AED, and FIRST AID certifications. PREFERRED qualifications: Must have completed or are currently working toward completion of a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science /or a related course of study; possess or be working towards certification through the CSCCa, NSCA, and/or USAW; one year of previous experience in a strength and conditioning program or have previous collegiate athletics experience. Interested candidates must submit a cover letter (one- page maximum), resume (one-page maximum), and three professional references. The cover letter, resume, and references must be submitted in ONE PDF file (in that order). To apply, send one email to Gabe Miller, at Gabemiller22@gmail.com. Subject line should read “Valparaiso University (S&C) Internship, Summer 2022; Last Name, First Name”. Apply immediately.