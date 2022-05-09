Strength Scoop - Monday May 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

FAU: Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Football has an opening for an UNPAID sport science internship position. Selected candidate(s) will work directly with the football student-athletes, Director of Sport Science, and Football Strength & Conditioning Department to monitor and improve performance. Responsibilities will include coordinating and executing data collection, analyses of datasets, building various dashboards/reports, and researching/presenting on various topics under the sport science umbrella. FAU Football currently has the following resources to collect data: Catapult GPS, Polar HR, VBT, timing gates, and jump/plyo mats. Preferred requirements: recent completion of or pursuit of bachelor’s degree (e.g., Sport & Exercise Science/Kinesiology/related field, Engineering, Data Science), experience with one or more of the aforementioned technologies, and proficiency with Microsoft Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook). Must be able to lift/move/carry up to 50 pounds, capable of working in fast-paced and demanding environment and have current First Aid and CPR certification. Please note the following: this is NOT a remote position – it is located in Boca Raton, Florida; no financial compensation, including relocation assistance, is offered. For interested candidates, please send a resume and three references as one PDF to Chad Herring, Director of Sport Science for Football, at herringc@fau.edu.

Youngstown State (FCS - OH): Youngstown State University Sports Performance program is currently accepting applications for volunteer interns for Fall 2022. Internship begins August 1st. Daily responsibilities include but are not limited to assisting with the implementation of Sports Performance programs for 19 teams, weight room/equipment maintenance, completion of readings/assignments, and other duties as assigned. Applicants should have a strong desire to pursue a career in the field of Sports Performance. Ideal candidates should be working towards or have obtained their bachelor’s degree in exercise science or a related field. Candidates should hold or plan to pursue a certification from one of the following: SCCC or CSCS. First Aid/CPR/AED certification required. This is an unpaid position; however, volunteers will gain valuable Sports Performance experience at a Division I program competing in an array of conferences (MAC, Missouri Valley, Horizon, Southland), and have the opportunity to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. Send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to Nick Calhoun at nacalhoun@ysu.edu. Deadline to apply is June 27th.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Valparaiso University is looking to fill an Associate Director of Sport Performance position that would oversee football, women's basketball, and women's tennis. Applicants must hold at least a CSCS certification and have 2 years of experience at the collegiate level. Interested candidates please send your cover letter, resume and references to madison.soliday@valpo.edu.

Tarleton State (FCS - TX): The Tarleton State University Athletic Performance Program is seeking a GRADUATE ASSISTANT to begin by June 1, 2022. Major responsibilities with both Football and Olympic sports will be a part of the graduate assistant’s duties. Remuneration will consist of a monthly stipend. The graduate assistant’s hours may be countable toward the CSCCa’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified practicum requirements, and/or for graduate credit. This position will involve active experience in an NCAA Division I FCS Athletic Performance program under the supervision of a 38-year veteran Master Strength and Conditioning Coach and his staff. Qualifications: Preference will be given to applicants who possess a bachelor’s degree and CSCCa , NSCA, or USA Weightlifting certification. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 relevant reference letters to Rod Cole, Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance, via email at rcole@tarleton.edu.

Chattanooga (FCS - TN): Chattanooga has a full time opening for an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Directly responsible for Men's Basketball and Women's Golf. Assist with Football as available. Please send resumes and references to Director of Athletic Performance, Gerry Pacitti. Gerard-Pacitti@utc.edu



