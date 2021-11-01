Strength Scoop - Monday November 1, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Delaware State (FCS): The Delaware State University Department of Strength & Conditioning is accepting applications for 1 PAID administrative Intern/coaching assistant. This position will report to the Head Strength and Conditioning coach and be directly responsible for sprints, Jumps, soccer, cheer and will be assisting with basketball, football & volleyball. As well as any other task assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning coach such as assisting with daily administrative and maintenance items; Completion of various educational assignments during the internship. Qualifications include: Strong work ethic; Punctuality; Enthusiasm; Desire to further one’s career in the field of Strength & Conditioning. Preferred qualifications: Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Physical Education, Exercise Science or related field; MUST have NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC certifications; CPR certification and coaching experience. The individual chosen is subject to university background checks and standard hiring procedures. This position will start January 4 – June 4th with a stipend of 2000.00 a month. Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references (1 PDF document) to Todd A. Riedel, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, Delaware State University, 1200 N DuPont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901, or via e-mail triedel@desu.edu.

Wisconsin: The University of Wisconsin Football Strength and Conditioning Internship program is currently accepting applications for the Winter 2022 semester. The internship will begin January 20th, 2022 and will end May 6th, 2022. These internships are unpaid and non-coaching positions. Prerequisites: The candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and be CPR and First Aid certified. Candidates must consider pursuing or possess a certification through the CSCCa and/or NSCA. Each candidate will go through an interview process and required to submit to a background check. Those accepted will assist in the day to day operations of the facility, including: cleaning and maintenance duties, set-up and break-down of equipment for all workouts, data collection and assist with gps catapult systems. The intern program consists of mock interviews, presentations to the staff, weekly topics and bi-weekly evaluations. Candidates must possess strong work ethic, respectable character, 100% commitment to the program and a desire to pursue a career in the strength and conditioning field. This is an opportunity to gain experience at the Division 1 level and to expand knowledge in this field. You will be required to act as a professional. To apply: Please submit cover letter, resume, three references and contact information to John Graves at jwg@athletics.wisc.edu. Please include Winter Intern in the email subject line.

Penn: The University of Pennsylvania Strength and Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for volunteer internship positions for Spring 2022 (January - May). Positions are available for both the football and Olympic Sport tracks. Compensation: This is an unpaid position, but successful applicants will build valuable experience working with Division-I athletes, learn the operations in a Division-I strength and conditioning program, familiarize themselves with SpartaScience and PUSH band technology implementation, and partake in a rigourous academic and practical curriculum for potential college credit. Responsibilities: Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting with facility maintenance, equipment and training set up/breakdown, assistance/supervision of training sessions, and working on professional development as assigned by the internship supervisor. Qualifications: The candidate must possess a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, display a strong work ethic, and a willingness to learn. Other preferred qualifications include certification from a nationally accredited association (SCCC, CSCS, USAW), previous coaching experience in a collegiate or high school setting, and personal experience as a collegiate athlete. It is STRONGLY PREFERRED that candidates be seeking college credits. Applications: Please put, “Spring 2022 Internship”, with your desired track (Football, Olympic) in the subject line of the email, and send resume (3 references) to Coach Pat Dolan at pdolan@upenn.edu.