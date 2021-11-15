Strength Scoop - Monday November 15, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

D1 Training North Pittsburgh: D1 Training is an athletic based training facility located in Cranberry Township, PA (20 miles north of Pittsburgh). We train athletes of all ages (7+) including adult classes. D1 Training is looking to hire a part-time coach. The coach will be responsible for leading and instructing group training classes as well as personal training sessions and team training sessions. Minimum number of hours will be gauranteed. D1 is looking for coaches who are passionate about training and influencing the lives of others. Coaches will train a wide variety of young athletes and adult members using training programs provided by D1. We are seeking individuals who are able to install the D1 Training principles by properly implementing and teaching training programs and techniques. In addition to training our members and some local sports teams, D1 Coaches have the ability to build a personal training portfolio that can include college and professional athletes. D1 coaches get to utilize some of the best training facilities in the nation and work for a company that is growing rapidly across the country. Pay range is between $15-$30/hour. SKILLS/EXPERIENCE - Minimum of 2 years experience as a Strength and Conditioning Coach, CSCS certification preferred, Bachelor's Degree preferred, Effective Time Management and follow-through skills, Excellent Communication skills, Ability to motivate and inspire young athletes, High energy, positive attitude with the ability to manage a large group in a performance environment. Please send resume to Joel Stewart at joel.stewart@d1training.com or call 412-667-2857 for more information.

Wisconsin: The University of Wisconsin Football Strength and Conditioning Internship program is currently accepting applications for the Winter 2022 semester. The internship will begin January 20th, 2022 and will end May 6th, 2022. These internships are unpaid and non-coaching positions. Prerequisites: The candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and be CPR and First Aid certified. Candidates must consider pursuing or possess a certification through the CSCCa and/or NSCA. Each candidate will go through an interview process and required to submit to a background check. Those accepted will assist in the day to day operations of the facility, including: cleaning and maintenance duties, set-up and break-down of equipment for all workouts, data collection and assist with gps catapult systems. The intern program consists of mock interviews, presentations to the staff, weekly topics and bi-weekly evaluations. Candidates must possess strong work ethic, respectable character, 100% commitment to the program and a desire to pursue a career in the strength and conditioning field. This is an opportunity to gain experience at the Division 1 level and to expand knowledge in this field. You will be required to act as a professional. To apply: Please submit cover letter, resume, three references and contact information to John Graves at jwg@athletics.wisc.edu. Please include Winter Intern in the email subject line.

Dixie State: Dixie State University (Utah Tech University as of July 1, 2022) is seeking a paid assistant strength and conditioning coach (Salary $20k). Interviews starting at the end of November with an anticipated start date of Jan 6. Dixie State is a 2nd year Division 1 FCS school that competes in the WAC conference. Dixie has almost doubled in enrollment in the past 5 years. The University is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the nation, St. George, Utah located just under 2 hours from Las Vegas. Position will assist football and work with 4-5 other sports as assigned. Position is on track to become full time in July ’22. CSCS or SCCC certification required. Please send resume and references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Craig Timmons at craig.timmons@dixie.edu.

St. Ignatius HS (OH): Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio is actively seeking a part-time assistant strength and conditioning coach. This is a 21 week commitment (January 3rd - May 27) with the potential to become permanent. Our school year consists of training 6-12th graders before, during, and after school. The position would not exceed 30 hours/week and the pay is $12/hr. Your responsibilities will include: implementation of all aspects of strength & conditioning programs (must be confident and proficient coaching strength training, Olympic lifting, plyometric, linear speed, and multi-directional speed movements), set-up/breakdown/general maintenance of facilities, data collection/organization/entry, and completion of other given tasks. What you get: experience coaching large groups of athletes to grow your coaching skills for the next step in your career, experience with the Brower Timing System, continuing education expenses, and St. Ignatius Strength Gear. No housing or meals will be provided. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, CSCS, proficiency with Microsoft Excel/Word/PowerPoint. Previous team/group coaching experience is highly preferred as you will be coaching your own groups. We are searching for candidates who have a desire to make a career out of strength and conditioning. Must be a self-starter and able to develop professional relationships with a wide range of student-athletes. Applications will be taken until the position is filled. All interested candidates, please email your cover letter, resume, and three professional references in ONE PDF document to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Aj Short at ashort@ignatius.edu.