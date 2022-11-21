Strength Scoop - Monday November 21, 2022

f

Memphis: The University of Memphis Football Strength and Conditioning is accepting internship applicants for Winter/Spring 2023. This internship is designed for hard working individuals who want to become collegiate strength coaches. This is an unpaid volunteer position. Duties include but are not limited to: Set up and breakdown of the weight room and field work, equipment maintenance, and general support of daily program operations. Qualifications: Applicants should be pursing or have completed Bachelors in Exercise Science or a related field as well as working toward CSCS / SCCC certification. Start date is January 11th. Please email your resume, cover letter, and list of references to Assistant Strength Coach Andrew Tokarz at atokarz@memphis.edu.