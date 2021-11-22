Strength Scoop - Monday November 22, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Minnesota State CTC (JC – MN): Minnesota State Community & Technical College is looking for a football strength & conditioning coach. Housing and small stipend will be provided. Interested individuals should contact Cory Miller at Cory.Miller@minnesota.edu.

Kansas: University of Kansas Football Sports Performance is currently seeking volunteers for an UNPAID internship to contribute to the program for SPRING 2022. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the full-time staff with training sessions for football in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an unpaid opportunity that offers invaluable knowledge and hands-on experience assisting the full-time coaching staff in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program, and the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. Potential candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy and enthusiasm, as well as the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Potential candidates must have a great desire to learn about the strength and conditioning profession as well as pursue a career in the collegiate setting. Previous experience in a strength & conditioning program, coaching internship experience, or collegiate athletics experience is preferred but not required. This internship is expected to begin January 2022 and end at the conclusion of the 2022 spring semester. To apply, send an email with your cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references in one file to Tarik Muse, Assistant Football Sports Performance Coach, at tarik.muse@ku.edu.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): The Austin Peay Sports Performance Staff is currently accepting applications for a graduate assistant position that would begin in the Spring semester of 2022. This graduate assistant position will assist with football as well as be responsible for 2-3 teams of their own. Requirements for this position: Must have a bachelor's degree with a GPA of 3.0 or better, preferably in an exercise science related field. Must have a minimum GRE score of 140 verbal/140 quantitative/2.5 writing. Must be CPR/AED certified. Must have or be working towards a CSCS/SCCC/USAW certification. These positions fully cover tuition and come with a stipend. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references in ONE PDF to Justin Lowe at lowej@apsu.edu.



