Strength Scoop - Monday November 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

East Tennessee State: East Tennessee State University is seeking hardworking and enthusiastic candidates to fill available UNPAID internship positions for the FALL 2022 (August 22-December 30). The successful candidates will receive hands-on coaching experience with competitive, championship caliber D-1 student athletes, assist with program design and testing protocols, sports-nutrition responsibilities, data collection and application, recovery methods and implementation, return to play protocols, and possibly internship academic credits (where applicable). Minimum qualifications: Currently enrolled in a sport-related field of study (Ex. Phys/Kines/Ex. Science/PE/Health), CPR/AED Certification, a strong work ethic, punctual, enthusiastic, and an effective communicator. Interested candidates, please email your resume in a PDF document where the subject includes your first and last name with “ETSU Fall Internship 2022” to Coach Josh Taylor at taylorjl11@etsu.edu.

