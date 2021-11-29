Strength Scoop - Monday November 29, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Morehead State: Morehead State University is accepting applications for (1) Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning or Staff Assistant positions for the upcoming 2022 Spring semester. This position will begin in January and run until May. Following year will include duties to cover a 10 month period starting August 1 st and ending in May each year (pending approval from administration). Details on position and teams will be addressed once contacted. Candidate must be CPR/AED certified. Preferred qualifications: certified through the NSCA or CSCCa, or pursuing certification as well as previous experience in a strength and conditioning setting. Please email 1 Word document with your cover letter, resume and list of 3 references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Matthew Rhodes at m.rhodes@moreheadstate.edu.

Dallas Baptist University: Department of Athletic Performance is searching for two aspiring, but experienced athletic performance coaches to fill our two graduate student assistant coaching positions. These positions are expected to start January, 2022. Prospective candidates will have the opportunity to work under the guidance of the Dallas Baptist University Athletic Performance coaching staff, a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCA) approved mentor, as well as gain valuable hands-on experience working with both Division I and Division II athletes. The graduate student assistant coach will have the opportunity to train and create programs for assigned DBU athletic teams, as well as assist full-time staff in various capacities. Please note, this is a graduate student assistant position. This position provides tuition towards a master’s degree at DBU and includes a stipend as compensation. Applicants must be certified by either the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (SCCC) or the National Strength and Conditioning Association (CSCS) and have had at least one full-time collegiate internship experience in order to be eligible. Applicants must be committed to serving Christ, our DBU student-athletes and DBU staff. Applicants must be committed to developing themselves as a strength and conditioning professional and devoted to advancing in the strength and conditioning coaching profession. For consideration, all inquiring candidates MUST email me three videos. These three separate videos must include the candidate coaching one lower body strength exercise, one upper body strength exercise and one speed/agility/quickness exercise. Please include a cover letter, professional resume, and three professional references (include contact information), along with the videos to Coach Dave Trevino at david@dbu.edu . All materials must be submitted by December 31, 2021 for consideration.