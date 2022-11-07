Strength Scoop - Monday November 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Michigan State: The Michigan State University Football Strength and Conditioning Staff is accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches to contribute to the Football Sports Performance & Sports Science program for 2023 Winter/Spring. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to serve as a Football Sports Performance Intern Coach and assist in all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an UNPAID opportunity that provides experience assisting the Football Sports Performance & Football Sports Science staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this role will assist in Catapult GPS distribution/collection, training data collection/analysis, and operation of all sport science technologies such as Vald ForceDecks and NordBords, as well as Eliteform Velocity Based Training. This internship also includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Michigan State University football strength and conditioning training philosophies. The curriculum includes education of strength training techniques, sport science technologies and applications, coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, along with injury prevention practices. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective strength and conditioning coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Michigan State, another university, or professional organization. Potential candidates must have a strong desire to become a collegiate strength and conditioning coach, possess an enthusiastic spirit, strong character, and demonstrate effective organizational and communication skills. Applicants must also have current CPR/AED certification. Interns will have the opportunity to fulfill requirements for the CSCCA’s SCCC certification. The tentative start date is early January and end date would be late April. Deadline to apply is December 9th. If interested in applying, send email with subject header “Michigan State University Internship - Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to Joe Powell, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach powell@ath.msu.edu.

Pitt: The University of Pittsburgh Football Sports Science department is currently seeking two (2) students of the MS Sports Science program for a 9-month practicum experience to fulfill degree requirements. To apply prospective students must first be admitted into the MS Sports Science program. Applicants should have a strong desire to pursue a career in the field of sports science and/or football analytics. Students will gain valuable sports science experience at a Division I football program, chance to earn hours beyond program requirements, and the opportunity to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. This is an unpaid position. The MS Sports Science program is designed for students seeking graduate training to advance their knowledge and skills related to understanding and improving sports performance. Primary areas of focus are education and training in sports science, nutrition, sports medicine, and research. The curriculum integrates coursework, research, and practical application experiences pertaining to multiple aspects of athletic and human performance. The Pitt football practicum site emphasizes the development of students capabilities in programming in R and Shiny web app development. Currently hold industry certification, preferably NSCA – CSCS. To apply to the MS Sports Science program or view academic requirements please visit: www.shrs.pitt.edu/msss For questions pertaining to the academic program please contact the Interim Director Katelyn F. Allison, PhD, ACSM EP-C at katelyn.allison@pitt.edu, for more information. Questions regarding daily operations of the practicum and internship goals please contact Patrick Peterson at pap96@pitt.edu. Projected Start date is August 1, 2023. The deadline to apply is March 15, 2023.

Western Carolina: The Western Carolina University Sports Performance Department is looking to hire a part time Assistant Sports Performance Coach immediately for the start of the Spring 2023 semester. This is an 11-month position that pays $12/hour with overtime (anything over 40 hours per week is time and a half). Upon completion of 11 months a mandatory 31 days off is required before being re-hired. It is preferred that candidates have experience with football, softball, and women’s soccer. Candidates must also be self-starters, highly disciplined, organized, humble, willing to learn and grow, as well as possess the ability to command the room and COACH. This opportunity will provide growth and education in coaching, teaching, speed development, and programming for various sports. Interested candidates need to send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references in ONE pdf file to Director of Sports Performance and Nutrition Ben Jacobs at jacobsb@wcu.edu.

UMass Dartmouth (D-III): The University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth Strength and Conditioning Department has immediate openings available for an UNPAID/VOLUNTEER Interns for the Spring Semester. The internship positions are designed to provide valuable learning experiences, practical knowledge of the application of exercise and sports science principles, and hands-on experience with multiple teams and over 350 student-athletes. Responsibilities include but are not limited to assisting with all aspects of the strength and conditioning program in compliance with NCAA rules and regulations, assisting with daily operation, analysis of sports science and athlete monitoring data collection, set up and break down of equipment, and daily facility maintenance. Other individual responsibilities will be assigned according to level of education/experience, attention to detail, and desire to learn. Applicants must be highly self-motivated, enthusiastic, possess excellent communication skills, and have an extremely strong work ethic. Minimum qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field (First-Year Students and up), certified in CPR/AED/First Aid, ability to adapt to demanding schedule and work in a fast-paced environment, a strong desire to become a Strength and Conditioning Coach. Experience with intercollegiate athletics preferred. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. WE PREFER LOCAL CANDIDATES. Since we cannot pay you, we want you to be able to able to support yourself. We are very accommodating to job and class schedules. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Brandon M. Williams at brandon.william@umassd.edu.

McNeese State: McNeese State University Strength and Conditioning is accepting applications for 2 Graduate Assistant (GA) positions. GA responsibilities include: Design and implement training protocols for designated teams. Ability to work, write, speak and communicate effectively with staff, administrators and sport coaches. Ability to teach and execute proper technique of lifts and drills. Coordinate, evaluate, compile and communicate performance targets. Graduate Assistant requirements include: Bachelor’s degree; Exercise Science or related field preferred. Acceptance into McNeese State University Graduate School. Experience in an NCAA four year college or university weight room. Possession of the following personality traits; strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm. Graduate Assistant preferred qualifications include: CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification and background as a competitive collegiate athlete. Individuals interested in this position should send a resume and three references to Director of Strength and Conditioning J.R. Griffin at jgriffin5@mcneese.edu.