Strength Scoop - Monday November 8, 2021

James Madison: JMU Football, a new addition to the Sunbelt Conference, is seeking 1-2 qualified c andidates for unpaid internship positions for the SPRING 22’ Semester. Assisting with the implementation of GPS data collection and interpretation, nutrition oversight, setting up and breaking down equipment for team workouts, and attending to daily maintenance and upkeep of the Plecker Athletic Performance Center. Minimum requirements include: a strong work ethic, punctuality, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Preferred qualifications include: Completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, completion or current pursuit of a nationally-accredited certification, including CSCS, SCCC, or USAW, and previous coaching experience in intercollegiate athletics. Only apply if this internship is logistically feasible for you. No Housing, food or monetary compensation will be provided. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Nate Adams at adams3nd@jmu.edu.

Wisconsin: The University of Wisconsin Football Strength and Conditioning Internship program is currently accepting applications for the Winter 2022 semester. The internship will begin January 20th, 2022 and will end May 6th, 2022. These internships are unpaid and non-coaching positions. Prerequisites: The candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and be CPR and First Aid certified. Candidates must consider pursuing or possess a certification through the CSCCa and/or NSCA. Each candidate will go through an interview process and required to submit to a background check. Those accepted will assist in the day to day operations of the facility, including: cleaning and maintenance duties, set-up and break-down of equipment for all workouts, data collection and assist with gps catapult systems. The intern program consists of mock interviews, presentations to the staff, weekly topics and bi-weekly evaluations. Candidates must possess strong work ethic, respectable character, 100% commitment to the program and a desire to pursue a career in the strength and conditioning field. This is an opportunity to gain experience at the Division 1 level and to expand knowledge in this field. You will be required to act as a professional. To apply: Please submit cover letter, resume, three references and contact information to John Graves at jwg@athletics.wisc.edu. Please include Winter Intern in the email subject line.

North Carolina: The University of North Carolina Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning is accepting applications for the SPRING 2022 Athletic Development Internship Program. This is an unpaid position. Start date: JANUARY 3rd End Date: MAY 6th. Intern responsibilities include: Assisting with the supervision of training programs; Assisting with daily operations and facility/equipment maintenance; Completion of various educational assignments during the internship; Sport Science data acquisition and organization. Intern qualifications include: Punctuality; Enthusiasm; Strong work ethic; Ability to volunteer a minimum of 40 hours per week. Preferred qualifications include: Senior status or completion of a bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field; SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certification; CPR certification and a strong desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach. Interns will receive experience working in a Division I environment, have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities, and receive college credit if applicable. To apply: Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to: Nick Vetell, Assistant Strength and Conditioning-Olympic Sports, via e-mail: vetelldm@email.unc.edu. Application deadline: DECEMBER 1st, 2021.

Tennessee: Tennessee Tech University’s Athletic Performance Department is seeking qualified applicants for one Strength and Conditioning graduate assistant effective January 2022. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, design and implementation of sport-specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams, demonstration and instruction of lifting techniques, supervision of team and individual workouts, and assisting with the maintenance and upkeep of the Athletic Performance Center. Minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in a related field; CPR, AED, and First- Aid certifications; and nationally-recognized certification (NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC preferred). Preferred qualifications include at least one year of experience as a strength and conditioning coach/high-level intern and experience working with football, soccer, and tennis student-athletes. Position includes educational benefits in a master’s degree program along with a 1,000 monthly stipend during the academic year. Please send resume, cover letter, and contact information for three professional references to Matt Hewett, Director of Athletic Performance, mhewett@tntech.edu Tennessee Tech University is an AA/EEO employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, ethnic or national origin, sex, disability, age (40 and over), status as a protected veteran, genetic information or any other category protected by federal or state law. Inquiries regarding the nondiscrimination policies should be directed to equity@tntech.edu.