Strength Scoop - Monday October 10, 2022

Florida State University: Florida State University: The Seminole football program seeks to hire a winter intern. This internship is designed for you to develop the needed experience and skillset to make you a strong candidate in taking the next step in your coaching career- this typically being a graduate assistant position. This internship is intended for those whose #1 goal is to become a Strength & Conditioning coach at the collegiate level. Qualifications: In pursuit of or recent completion of a Bachelor’s degree in an exercise science related field. Experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting. If not already certified you will be expected to begin your certification process towards your CSCS, SCCC, and/or USAW during your internship. Compensation: This is an unpaid position with no housing or meal assistance. Internship credit hours can be obtained along with expanding your professional network and references. How to apply: Email a Cover Letter, Resume and 3 References to Nick Dowdy – Senior Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach at ATH-FBStrength@fsu.edu. Application Deadline: December 1st. Internship runs from January 5 – April 28.

Purdue-Fort Wayne: Purdue University Fort Wayne is seeking two (2) volunteer Strength and Conditioning interns for the Spring of 2023. This is an UNPAID position. Accepted applicants will receive practical hands-on experience in strength and conditioning at the Division 1 level, class credit (if applicable), and the opportunity to participate in the intern education curriculum. The internship will begin January 9, 2023 and end May 7, 2023. Required qualifications: First Aid/CPR/AED training, the desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, a strong work ethic, the ability to commit to AT LEAST 20 hours per week, and effective communication and teamwork skills. Preferred Qualifications: SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certification, or in the process of obtaining any or all of the aforementioned certifications, and previous coaching experience. Responsibilities: Assist full time coaches in implementing programs, set up and break down of training sessions, weight room maintenance and upkeep, intern curriculum assignments and projects, and any other tasks or projects assigned by staff as they arise. To apply: Email prawle@pfw.edu with a cover letter, resume, and three (3) professional references. Applications are due by Monday, December 5.