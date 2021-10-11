Strength Scoop - Monday October 11, 2021

Pitt: The University of Pittsburgh is currently accepting applications for Spring 2022 (January-May) internship positions that would work with the Football Strength and Conditioning Staff. This is an UNPAID position that is responsible for assisting the Staff with all departmental responsibilities. The internship program contains both academic and practical curriculum related to the field of Strength and Conditioning. The candidate must possess a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, display a strong work ethic, and a willingness to learn. Other preferred qualifications include certification from a nationally accredited association (SCCC, CSCS, USAW), previous coaching experience in a collegiate or high school setting, and personal experience as a collegiate athlete. Candidates must also understand they must abide by all NCAA and ACC guidelines. Please put, “Spring 2022 Internship” in the subject line of the email, and send resume (3 references) to Coach De’Vaughn Gordon dgordon@athletics.pitt.edu

North Florida: The University of North Florida Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking highly motivated candidates for our Spring 2022 volunteer internship program. Interns will have the opportunity to work with all 17 Olympic Sports teams (non-football). Compensation: This is an unpaid position. Successful applicants will gain valuable experience working with Division-I athletes, knowledge of the day-to-day operations of a Division-I strength and conditioning program, and potential class credit. Interns will also be exposed to Firstbeat heartrate monitoring technology, Tendo Units for velocity-based training, ArenaGear timing systems, and FMS movement screening. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting with facility maintenance, equipment and training set up/breakdown, supervision of athlete’s training sessions, lifting demonstrations, and working on professional development assignments/projects assigned by the internship supervisor. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a strong desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach, and pursuing CSCCa-SCCC and/or NSCA-CSCS certification(s). Applications: Please send a cover letter, resume, and at least two references to Brian Bert, Director of Strength and Conditioning, at brian.bert@unf.edu. Application deadline is November 15 th , 2021. Start Date is Friday, January 7th , 2022. No phone calls, please.