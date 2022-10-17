Strength Scoop - Monday October 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Southeastern Oklahoma State (D-II): Southeastern Oklahoma State University Sports Performance Department is now accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Coach for the Spring Semester of 2023. Southeastern Oklahoma is a Division II Athletics program sponsoring 11 NCAA programs and competes in the Great American Conference, located in Durant, OK. We also have Men’s & Women’s Rodeo. Southeastern Sports Performance currently utilizes VBT technology daily during training, while also utilizing Catapult GPS technology for football. The Graduate Assistant will get exposure to those technologies as well as our expanded nutrition center. The GA position offers a tuition waiver as well as a monthly stipend. Qualified candidates would be primarily responsible for development, implementation and coaching of assigned sports as well as provide assistance in daily operation of the weight room. This individual will report to the Director of Sports Performance. Candidates need to be knowledgeable in sport specific training, motivated, high energy, and contain great communication skills. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university, CPR/AED and First Aid certification are required. Applicant must be admissible to Southeastern Oklahoma State University Graduate program. To apply, send one email including your resume and list of 3 professional references (in this order) to the Dustin Plankey, Director of Performance, dplankey@se.edu.

Boston College: Boston College is seeking candidates for the 2023 Winter Boston College Football Strength and Conditioning Internship Program. Qualified candidates will have an opportunity to work with the Football Strength and Conditioning staff. Required qualifications: current CPR / AED certification; completion or currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field. Other preferred qualifications include certification(s) from CSCCa or NSCA, previous coaching experience(s), experience in collegiate sports, and proficiency with Microsoft Office. This is an UNPAID 3-month internship with a possible invite to stay for additional time if earned and desired. Again, this is an unpaid position, so if this is not an economically feasible option, please do not apply. Seeking focused individuals who will embody the Boston College culture and have the desire to obtain a career as a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach. No others need apply. Please send one document including resume and professional references as a PDF document to Coach Luke Rose at roselu@bc.edu. Start date will be January 17th, 2023. Application deadline ends on November 15th, 2022.

Robert Morris (FCS - CA): Robert Morris University is currently seeking a full-time assistant strength and conditioning coach. The salary of the job is $36,500 with benefits. All interested candidates should apply to the job via this link.

Cal: University of California Berkeley’s Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting 3 applications for Volunteer Interns for the Spring of 2022. The internship will begin in January 2023 and conclude in May 2023. This is an unpaid position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for Football, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a STRONG work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study. All applicants should have, or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching experience in the private sector or a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant S&C coach Daree Ajibade at dareeajibade@berkeley.edu.

Mansfield (Sprint - PA): Mansfield is looking to hire a head strength coach. The Head Strength and Conditioning Coach is responsible for the overall organization, direction, supervision, and administration of Mansfield's NCAA Division II Strength & Conditioning program. The Head Coach will design, implement, assess, and monitor strength and conditioning programs for all 13 intercollegiate athletic teams. In conjunction with the Athletic Training staff, the Head Coach will assist in ensuring compliance with the Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL) rules and weigh-in procedures while ensuring the health and safety of the participants. The Head Coach is responsible for coordination of all functions associated with the intercollegiate athletics weight room including team schedules, upkeep and inspection of all equipment and security of the area. Please include a letter of application outlining your qualifications specific to the position, and resume/C.V. with your application. Questions may be directed to the Search Committee Chair at pcarl@mansfield.edu. For full consideration, applications must be received by Sunday, November 6, 2022. APPLICATIONS MAY BE FILED ONLINE via this link. Position #00258 - 10167949 HEAD COACH - STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING