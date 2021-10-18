Strength Scoop - Monday October 18, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Harding (AR): Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas is accepting applications for 1 Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for Spring 2021. Report date will be in January 2021. The successful candidate will have full responsibility of 2-4 teams, assist with the implementation of performance programs for other teams as needed, and have supervision and direction of student interns. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to complete the CSCCa mentorship program and be eligible to sit for the SCCC certification exam during their 2nd year (2022). Applicants are highly encouraged to look into the M.S. in Strength & Conditioning program before applying. Qualifications: Acceptance into the M.S. in Strength & Conditioning program at Harding University. Intern experience in a S&C setting. CSCCa-SCCC and/or NSCA-CSCS certification(s) preferred. Certified in CPR/First Aid. Candidate must be able to devote at least 20 hours per week to S&C responsibilities. Compensation: Harding University Graduate Assistants receive a stipend of $3,500 per term in return for 300 hours of work per semester. (20 hours per week). As these stipends are deemed taxable income by the IRS, applicable taxes are deducted before the stipend is posted to the students account. Graduate Assistants will be given the opportunity to attend conferences and clinics as a means of professional development. GA's will also have access to online courses and resources for year-round continued education. There will be time and opportunities for GA's to earn supplemental income if desired. Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references in ONE PDF document to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Michael Gragg at mgragg@harding.edu.

Springfield (D-III - MA): Springfield College, a division III institution located in Springfield, MA will have a graduate assistant position opening starting in January of 2022. The position covers a full time academic course load (the academic programs typically take two years to complete) and a small stipend. There is no housing or meals associated with the position. Graduate assistants at Springfield will have their own position group to work with where they will be expected to run their own meetings, plan practice, run individual time, contribute to game planning, work with special teams, and other duties assigned by the head coach. The candidate will also be responsible for the recruitment of student athletes, and will be expected to recruit on the road year round. Preference will be given to candidates with experience coaching at the high school or collegiate level, living in the northeast, as well as skills with Microsoft Office (word, excel, power point, Visio), DVSport, Hudl and Photoshop. The position is contingent upon being accepted to graduate school at Springfield College. Candidates must have an undergraduate GPA of 3.0 or higher, and may have to take the GREs, depending on their academic program of study. All interested applicants should send their cover letter, resume and list of three professional references to gwebster@springfieldcollege.edu

McKendree (D-II - IL): McKendree University is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as an Entry Level Non- Benefited Full-Time Assistant Athletic Performance coach at its Lebanon, IL campus. The assistant Athletic Performance coach will report directly to the Director of Athletic Performance and assist in the physical preparation of all athletes of McKendree University. It is preferred that the candidate have 1-3 years’ experience working with collegiate student athletes. Primary Responsibilities: Provide assistance for a 52 week athlete/sport-specific Athletic Performance programs for all intercollegiate sports. Work closely with the Director of Athletic Performance to develop and implement Athletic Performance programs for specific sports assigned by the director. Assist the Director of Athletic Performance with implementing the Athletic Performance program for football. Hard work ethic, willing to learn new training principles/philosophy, high energy, self- motivated, and ready to serve/lead the student-athletes to be the best they can be each day. Assist in the day to day operations, scheduling, and maintenance of the Athletic Performance Center. Promote McKendree University and its athletics programs through community involvement Qualifications: Minimally possess a Bachelor’s Degree; Master’s Degree (Preferred) in Kinesiology/Exercise Science or related field. Current - NSCA CSCS and/or CSCCa SCCC; Current - USAW Level 1/2 Certification; Demonstrated successful Athletic Performance experience working with Men’s & Women’s Swim & Dive, Men’s Soccer, Men’s & Women’s Tennis, Men’s & Women’s Golf. Demonstrated experience collaborating with sport coaching staffs and sports medicine/Athletic Training staffs. Demonstrated knowledge of and commitment to NCAA Division II regulations. Demonstrated ability to work successfully with students, faculty, community and media. Ability to work evening and weekend hours. • Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills. Interviews will begin immediately and will continue until position is filled. Interested persons should send Cover Letter, Resume, & References, to Coach Z Director of Athletic Performance zcanderson@mckendree.edu & Rick Ortega, Director of Human Resources at hr@mckendree.edu.

Rice: Rice is currently accepting applications for VOLUNTEER coaches for the Spring 2022 Semester. The internship is scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 12, 2022 and will run through Friday, April 29, 2022. This is an unpaid position; however, the position does come with a university sponsored meal plan as well as paid parking. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of off-season training for Rice Football, set-up and breakdown of daily training sessions, routine maintenance, cleaning and organization of the training facility, as well as participation in a vigorous internship curriculum. This position also offers a unique opportunity to gain knowledge in performance technology and data collection through the use of GPS tracking, force plate monitoring and functional movement screening. Prerequisites include, CPR/AED Certification, as well as completion of, or working towards, a Bachelor’s Degree in a related field. The goal of this internship is to prepare and help place individuals into paid roles in the field of strength and conditioning. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Zach Waranch at zaw1@rice.edu by Sunday, October 31, 2021. Rice University requires selected candidates to partake in a background check prior to participation in the internship.

Weber State: Weber State University Sports Performance, a Division I university member of the Big Sky Conference, is actively seeking motivated individuals for the UNPAID internship program. There are 2-3 spots available with Football, and 1-2 spots available with Olympic Sports. The internship program will run from JANUARY 4 TH thru MAY 6 th . Interns will gain practical experience working in a Sports Performance Setting. Over the course of the semester interns can expect to work early morning, late afternoon, and/or weekend hours. As an intern you can expect to assist with all team training sessions. Gain valuable knowledge and experience via, exercise selection/progression/regression, facility management, and professional development assignments. The goal of the internship program is to develop the skills and coaching experience that prepare successful interns for graduate assistant positions at the conclusion of their time in the program. Requirements: Graduate, or Undergraduate students working towards a degree in exercise science or related field. A strong desire to become a Sports Performance Professional at the Collegiate Level, ability to maintain a flexible and demanding schedule, effective communication and leadership skills in a group setting. Compensation: Academic credit and professional experience only, this is an UNPAID internship. Application: Interested candidates must email a cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to Derekrosinski@weber.edu Subject “Weber State Sports Performance Internship”.