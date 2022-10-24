Strength Scoop - Monday October 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Marian (NAIA - IN): Marian University seeks qualified applicants for the full-time position of Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. The Assistant Coach will report directly to the Director of Strength and Conditioning. Successful candidates for this position will possess a strong work ethic, attention to detail, punctuality, and a desire to lead within the program. The Assistant Coach will have autonomy in developing his or her assigned teams for the university. The Assistant Coach will be expected to lead in developing and mentoring graduate assistants and interns within the program. They may be assigned other administrative duties in assistance to the Director of Strength and Conditioning. Roles and Responsibilities: Design and conduct all pre-season, in season, post season, and summer strength and conditioning programs in accordance with NAIA bylaws and procedures. Minimum Qualifications: Possess and maintain up to date CPR/AED/First Aid Certificate of Completion Current possession of a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in a related field Current possession or pursuit of CSCS or SCCC Certification Preferred. The primary responsibility of this position is to train current Marian University student-athletes. The private training of any clients who are not Marian University student-athletes, faculty, or staff is prohibited except under certain circumstances during recognized breaks in the academic calendar along with permission from the Athletic Director. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Applications can be submitted via this link and require a cover letter, a current resume, contact information for three professional references, and responses to the supplemental mission questions.

Syracuse: Syracuse University Department of Athletic Performance for Football is accepting applications for a VOLUNTEER Intern Strength and Conditioning coach position for the Spring 2023 semester. This is an UNPAID volunteer position, but academic credits can be applied towards an Exercise Science or related degree program if applicable. The main responsibilities of this position will include: involvement in the supervision of safety during training sessions, assisting with daily administrative, maintenance items, and operations for Football. This position will provide: valuable practical experience working with Division 1 collegiate football student-athletes and coaches, an extensive professional development program, CSCS/SCCC prep, and multiple opportunities to expand network connections within the profession. Qualifications: Seeking a college degree or completion of a Bachelor’s Degree and current CPR certification. Preferred qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in an exercise related field and CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification. Evidence of project completion, consistent attention to detail, and efficiency in a fast-paced environment will be highly considered. All employees must comply fully with all NCAA, ACC (or other conference) and Syracuse University rules, regulations, policies and procedures. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment. If interested, send a resume, cover letter, and three (3) references by November 15, 2022 to Sean Teter at sjteter@syr.edu.

Pace (D-II - NY): The Director of Strength and Conditioning will lead the Pace University athletics department in implementing a successful strength & conditioning program for all student-athletes. S/he will develop and implement the strength & conditioning program for all varsity sports programs, including speed, strength, and conditioning training, and fundamental instruction, for all team workouts during the academic year and summer when applicable. The Director of Strength and Conditioning will work with the head coaches to plan, organize and facilitate each programs’ strength & conditioning needs on a daily basis. A bachelor’s degree preferably in exercise science or related field. Master’s preferred. A minimum of 3-5 years of strength and conditioning career experience at the intercollegiate level. Must be certified by an accredited strength and conditioning organization (i.e. CSCCa, NSCA). Current CPR/AED First Aid Certification is required. Apply via this link.