Strength Scoop - Monday October 3, 2022

Ole Miss: The University of Mississippi Football Strength and Conditioning is looking to fill volunteer internship positions immediately for the 2023 spring semester. Applicants interested please send resume and references to: Zach Akenberger at Zdakenbe@olemiss.edu. For more information on the internship please visit this link.

Duke: Duke University Olympic Sports Performance is looking for qualified candidates for our internship position for the Spring of 2023. As an intern you will work hands on with 23 men's and women's programs (excluding football, men’s and women’s basketball). Responsibilities: Be an integral member of the staff, assist in all aspects of the development and implementation of sports performance programs, attend practices and games, participate in our coaching assistant curriculum consisting of literature reviews, program writing assignments, research presentations, and mock interviews. We place a large emphasis on gaining experience with hands on coaching. The ability to receive class credit and/or sit of the CSCS exam is also required. Candidates must act in a professional manner and adhere to the Duke University Sports Performance Internship Program Standards. Which option are you applying for: We offer two different options for you to apply for. You need to specify when applying which position/semester you are applying for. 1. Position for class credit: Undergraduate and graduate level credits are available for students during the fall, spring and summer semesters: 2. CSCS position: participate in a one semester curriculum which qualifies candidates to take the NSCA CSCS exam. Duke Sports Performance will cover the cost of the exam fee. The application/screening process consists of the following steps: 1. Resume submission by applicant 2. Initial phone interview with staff 3. Video interview with full-time Sports Performance Coaches for candidate finalist 4. Reference check 5. Federal Background and Criminal Records Check for applicants offered the position How to Apply: Candidates can apply by emailing one PDF file of 1. cover letter 2. current resume 3. statement of which track they’re applying for 4. and three professional references to Coach Megan Rottler Hattori at megan.rottler@duke.edu. No later than December 7th 2022.