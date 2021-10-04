Strength Scoop - Monday October 4, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Wisconsin: The University of Wisconsin Football Strength and Conditioning Internship program is currently accepting applications for the Winter 2022 semester. The internship will begin January 20th, 2022 and will end May 6th, 2022. These internships are unpaid and non-coaching positions. Prerequisites: The candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and be CPR and First Aid certified. Candidates must consider pursuing or possess a certification through the CSCCa and/or NSCA. Each candidate will go through an interview process and required to submit to a background check. Those accepted will assist in the day to day operations of the facility, including: cleaning and maintenance duties, set-up and break-down of equipment for all workouts, data collection and assist with gps catapult systems. The intern program consists of mock interviews, presentations to the staff, weekly topics and bi-weekly evaluations. Candidates must possess strong work ethic, respectable character, 100% commitment to the program and a desire to pursue a career in the strength and conditioning field. This is an opportunity to gain experience at the Division 1 level and to expand knowledge in this field. You will be required to act as a professional. To apply: Please submit cover letter, resume, three references and contact information to John Graves at jwg@athletics.wisc.edu. Please include "Winter Intern" in the email subject line.

Buffalo: The University at Buffalo Football Strength and Conditioning Department is looking for 3-4 volunteer interns for Winter 2022. All positions will be UNPAID. The successful candidates will assist with all daily duties as it pertains to Buffalo Football Strength and Conditioning including but not limited to: assisting with coaching, data tracking, data entry, fueling station management and any other duties as assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning, Jeremy Cole. The expected start date will tentatively be January 27, 2022, and go until May 21, 2022. Interested applicants should e-mail a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in a SINGLE PDF file to Assistant Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, James Heiss at jheiss@buffalo.edu

Lindenwood University: The Lindenwood University Athletic Performance Department is looking to fill 2-3 Volunteer Athletic Performance Coach positions for Spring 2022. Positions require a 15-week commitment and a minimum of 15 hours per week. These positions are unpaid, but offer experience, education, and an opportunity to fulfill course credits. Upon completion of the 15-week commitment, successful candidates will develop knowledge and experience in all aspects of sport performance development. Anticipated start date will be January 10, 2022. Minimum requirements - First Aid/CPR and AED certified, working towards or has attained Bachelor's Degree, passion to listen, learn, and apply your knowledge. Preferred requirements - working towards or has attained CSCS/SCCC/USAW, playing and/or coaching at the collegiate level, and experience working in a group/team training environment. These positions offer the opportunity to gain hands-on coaching experience with groups/teams along with the possibility of leading groups/teams through workouts if the coach meets the preferred requirements. Resume and 3 professional references to be emailed to Assistant Director of Athletic Performance Mitch Schwartzman at mschwartzman@lindenwood.edu.

Jacksonville: Jacksonville University Sports Performance is currently accepting applications for the position of Intern Sports Performance Coach to contribute to the Program for Spring 2022. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the full-time staff with training sessions and all 18 Olympic Sports in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an unpaid opportunity that offers valuable knowledge and hands on experience assisting the full-time coaching staff in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program and teams as assigned. During the internship, potential candidates will receive experience working at the Division 1 level, the opportunity to complete total hour requirements needed to sit for the SCCC Certification Exam, have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities, receive college credit if applicable, and the potential for future consideration to move onto our paid Coaching Assistantship Program. Potential candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy and enthusiasm, as well as the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Potential candidates must have a great desire to learn about the strength and conditioning profession as well as pursue a career in the collegiate setting. Required qualifications include current CPR/ AED certification, as well as achievement or current pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related course of study, and CSCS or SCCC certification. Previous experience in a strength & conditioning program, coaching internship experience or collegiate athletics experience is preferred. Interns must be able to commit a minimum of 20 hours per week. Our goals are to provide the guidance, knowledge and experience in order for our interns to advance in the field of strength and conditioning after completion of the internship program. This internship is expected to begin Monday, January 3rd, 2022, and end no later than Friday, April 29th, 2022. To apply, interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references together in one PDF file to Nick O’Brien, Associate Director of Sports Performance, at nobrien1@ju.edu with the email subject line, “JU Sports Performance Internship – Last Name, First Name.” Deadline to apply is: Monday, November 22nd, 2021.