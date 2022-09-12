Strength Scoop - Monday September 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Appalachian State: Appalachian State University Football Athletic Performance Staff is looking for volunteer interns for the 2023 SPRING semester. NO HOUSING WILL BE PROVIDED. This is an UNPAID position with the opportunity to receive college credits. Interns will be provided with opportunities to grow, and have hands-on coaching experience in a Division 1 football program. This internship will provide professional development. The main responsibilities of this position include: supervision of safety in the weight room and on field activities, assisting with daily administrative/ maintenance duties, setup/cleanup of the weight room and other assigned duties. Preferred applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, be detail oriented, have previous training experience, and be pursuing a career in strength and conditioning. Applicants should have or be working towards a nationally accredited certification in strength and conditioning. Intern applicants must be CPR/AED certified. All employees must fully comply with all NCAA, Sun Belt, and Appalachian State University rules, regulations, and policies. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment. If SERIOUSLY interested please send a resume, cover letter, and (3) references to Assistant Director Myles Quimby at quimbymc@appstate.edu.

Wisconsin: Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Football Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking highly motivated intern candidates for the 2023 Spring Semester (~January 18th [Can Be Flexible] – ~May 12th). The Wisconsin strength and conditioning internship program is designed to provide the opportunity to work with Division I student-athletes and develop the hands-on skills to start a successful career as a collegiate strength and conditioning coach. The experience gained during this non-paid internship will be achieved through: 1) Hard Work, the work load will be high, which will ensure that the individual involved and staff gain equal benefit from the internship, as well as allow ample opportunity for the intern to have a realistic experience of the profession. 2) Administrative duties as assigned by the staff – Administrative duties such as setup and daily maintenance will provide experience in the upkeep of the facility. These duties will increase in intensity as initiative and trust is established between all parties involved. 3) Teach proper techniques for Olympic lifts, power lifts, mobility, core, and speed development exercises. 4) Motivating student-athletes to achieve their maximum potential in all areas of performance. 5) Presentation to Strength Staff at end of semester; Presentation will include a brief overview of assigned S&C related book, findings from two-offsite visits taken during semester, and explaining a 52-Week S&C Program developed for Collegiate Football Athletes. Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Kyle Costigan at KJC@Athletics.Wisc.Edu as well as fill out a short survey via this link.

Memphis: The University of Memphis Athletic Performance Department is currently seeking one motivated candidate for the Memphis Men’s Basketball Performance Fellow to assist the Athletic Performance Director for the 2022-2023 academic year. Compensation: Valuable experience working within collegiate basketball strength and conditioning setting and integrated into staff development to provide an opportunity to prepare for future employment opportunities within performance industry. Fellow will additional be compensated $20.50 per hour 37.5 hours per week for 2022-2023 academic school year. Required Qualifications, Bachelor’s Degree, First Aid/CPR Certifications, Either SCCC or CSCS certifications, Ability to travel, work weekends, holidays. Preferred Qualifications: Prior experience working with basketball performance training industry. To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, and list of professional references (3) AS ONE PDF to memphisperformance@memphis.edu. Subject Line: Memphis Basketball Fellowship. Application 22. Deadline: Application must be sent by September 15th, 2022