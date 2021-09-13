Strength Scoop - Monday September 13, 2021

Virginia: The University of Virginia football Strength and Conditioning department is seeking highly motivated candidates to fill Spring 2022 (January to May) internship positions. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division 1 (ACC) Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting from a CSCCa approved mentor. This internship can be used for class credit if desired. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs, attending to daily maintenance of the training facilities, use of various sports science technology/data analysis and professional development throughout internship program. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a strong desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach and pursuing CSCCa-SCCC and/or NSCA-CSCS certification(s). Compensation: This is a non-paid volunteer position. You will gain experience as well as the opportunity to learn and grow in the field of Strength & Conditioning. Applicants must submit a resume, and professional reference list to Cameron Prater at ewa3jn@virginia.edu.

Delaware: Delaware is looking to hire an assistant strength coach. Under the general direction of the Assistant AD for Sports Performance/Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, the Assistant Coach is responsible for designing, implementing and supervising strength and conditioning training programs for male and female athletes on sports teams that compete at the NCAA Division I level, with in the philosophy and guidelines of the Strength Department, as laid out by direct supervisor. Responsible for risk management in the weight/strength facility and oversee equipment maintenance. Sport coverage responsibilities are at discretion of direct supervisor. MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES: Primary responsibilities include but not limited to the design, implementation and supervision of strength, speed, agility and conditioning programs for intercollegiate sports. Assist in daily the operation of a 2,500 square foot sport strength training center, which includes risk management and equipment maintenance. Assist the Assistant AD for Sports Performance/Head Strength & Conditioning Coach in the operation and management of a second 2,500 square foot strength training center. Implement training of student-athletes in proper weight lifting techniques, speed/agility/ conditioning practices, and proper acclimation protocols. Record and interpret results. Evaluate appropriate correlation of fitness components necessary to meet optimal individual performance levels. Bridge the gap with functional rehabilitation with student-athletes in collaboration with the Sports Medicine staff and Athletic Training with the goal of reconditioning athletes following an injury. Assist in aspects of recruiting and promotion of the sports training center. Work in collaboration with Strength Staff and Nutrition Staff to service student athletes. Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned. QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's degree required (in related field) and at least 2 years of direct Strength & Conditioning experience in intercollegiate athletics. Masters Degree preferred. CSCS certification from the National Strength & Conditioning Association. FMS certification/experience preferred. Certifications in First Aid (ARC), CPR (ARC or AHA), and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) required within six months of employment. Knowledge of the principles of strength and conditioning programming, resistance and weight training principles, techniques, and equipment. Effective organizational, personnel supervision, communication and computer skills. Knowledgeable of NCAA rules and policies. Proficient in social media and Microsoft office. Experience with both Field & Court Sport SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Ability to work early mornings, late afternoons, evenings and weekends on a regular basis. Travel possible up to 10% Notice of Non-Discrimination, Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action The University of Delaware does not discriminate against any person on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, genetic information, marital status, disability, religion, age, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by applicable law in its employment, educational programs and activities, admissions policies, and scholarship and loan programs as required by Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972, the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and other applicable statutes and University policies. The University of Delaware also prohibits unlawful harassment including sexual harassment and sexual violence. Applications close: Open until filled. See more details, and apply, via this link.