Strength Scoop - Monday September 19, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Notre Dame: The University of Notre Dame (www.nd.edu) Department of Athletics is accepting applications for on-call football interns to begin Winter/Spring 2023. This position offers Division I experience and training in an educational environment and the opportunity of advancement in the field of strength and conditioning. It also provides the opportunity to gain exposure on a national NCAA Division I team while increasing marketability to a future employer. Responsibilities will include: Assist the Football Strength and Conditioning staff in the supervision and training of Notre Dame’s Division I football program; assist with daily administrative, cleaning and maintenance duties; assist in the set-up and break-down of equipment for every workout; and participate in weekly projects and assignments for the duration of the internship. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field, pursuing CSCCA-SCCC certification or relevant certification from one of the following: CSCCa; NSCA, USAW, and pursing CPR –First Aid certification. Application and Internship Dates Application Deadline: November 7, 2022 Internship Start Date: January 10, 2023. Approx. End Date: April 29, 2023. Please apply online at jobs.nd.edu. Search: Football Strength and Conditioning

James Madison: JMU Football (FBS), member of the Sunbelt Conference, is seeking 1-2 qualified candidates for unpaid internship positions for the SPRING 2023 Semester. Assisting with the implementation of GPS data collection and interpretation, nutrition oversight, setting up and breaking down equipment for team workouts, and attending to daily maintenance and upkeep of the Plecker Athletic Performance Center. Minimum requirements include: a strong work ethic, punctuality, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Only apply if this internship is logistically feasible for you. No Housing, food or monetary compensation will be provided. Only apply if you wish to pursue a career in strength and conditioning. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Nate Adams at adams3nd@jmu.edu.

Colorado: University of Colorado is accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches to contribute to the Football Sports Performance Program for the 2023 Spring Semester. This is an unpaid opportunity that provides experience assisting the Football Sports Performance staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this internship includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Colorado Football Sports Performance training philosophies. This curriculum includes education of functional strength training techniques, coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, sport science technologies and applications, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, in addition to injury prevention, rehabilitation and return to play processes. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective sports performance coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Colorado, another university, or professional organization. This internship is expected to begin as early as Monday, January 9th, and last until Wednesday, May 10th, 2023. Prospective candidates must possess a desire to become a sports performance coach, strong character, and demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Required qualifications include achievement or current pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related course of study in addition to current CPR/AED certification. Per university policy it is required that all University of Colorado students, faculty and staff have their COVID-19 vaccine plus booster and verification must be presented before the start of the internship. Deadline to apply: Friday, October 14th, 2022. If interested send email with subject header “Colorado Football Sports Performance Internship – Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to Jacob Ricketts at jacob.ricketts@colorado.edu.