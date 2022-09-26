Strength Scoop - Monday September 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

SMU: SMU Football Strength & Conditioning is now accepting applications for volunteer interns for the spring of 2023. Start date is 1/9/2023. This is an unpaid position. Must be currently pursuing an undergrad or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study and possess or be working toward an accredited CSCS or SCCC certification. Please email a resume, cover letter and 3 references to Cameron Prater at cprater@smu.edu.

Iowa: The University of Iowa Football Strength and Conditioning is accepting internship applicants for Winter/Spring 2023. This internship is designed for individuals who want to become collegiate strength coaches. This is an unpaid volunteer position. Duties include: Set up and breakdown of the weight room, equipment maintenance and general support of the daily operations of the program, stocking supplements and maintenance of our refueling station. Interns will have the opportunity to be involved with our functional movement screen, on-field and weight room testing as well as data analysis. Participation in an internship curriculum is also required. Qualifications: Applicants must be pursing or have completed Bachelors in Exercise Science or a related field. Applicants should be working toward CSCS / SCCC certification as well. Please email your resume, cover letter, and list of references to Assistant Strength Coach Cody Myers at cody-l-myers@uiowa.edu.

Wagner (FCS - NY): Wagner College Sports Performance Staff is currently accepting applications for (2) Graduate Assistant positions starting IMMEDIATELY. The positions will directly work with teams as assigned by the Associate Athletic Director for Sports Performance Kamali O’Brian. Requirements: Applicants should have at least 6 months to a year of internship experience with a high school, collegiate, or professional sports program; Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or a related field and acceptance into Wagner College MBA or Media Management graduate program; Certification from a recognized strength and conditioning association (CSCCa, USAW, CSCS) is preferred; First Aid/CPR/AED certification. Compensation: A tuition waiver for graduate credit hours; 1 Position with Housing and Meal Plan; 1 Position without Housing. How to apply: Submit a Cover Letter, Resume and, 3 Reference in 1 PDF to: Kamali O’Brian Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Performance at kamali.obrian@wagner.edu

Winthrop (FCS - SC): Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC is hiring 2-3 interns for the spring 2023 semester.This is an unpaid, voluntary position no monetary compensation, meals, or housing will be provided; however, this is not just a cleaning internship. Interns will gain hands on experience working with Division 1 athletes. A CSCS or CSCCa or working towards certification is preferred. Interested applicants should email resume and references to D.J. Haas, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, at haasd@winthrop.edu.