Strength Scoop - Monday September 27, 2021

Kansas: University of Kansas Football Sports Performance is currently seeking volunteers for an UNPAID internship to contribute to the program for SPRING 2022. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the full-time staff with training sessions for football in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an unpaid opportunity that offers invaluable knowledge and hands-on experience assisting the full-time coaching staff in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program, and the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. Potential candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy and enthusiasm, as well as the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Potential candidates must have a great desire to learn about the strength and conditioning profession as well as pursue a career in the collegiate setting. Previous experience in a strength & conditioning program, coaching internship experience, or collegiate athletics experience is preferred but not required. This internship is expected to begin January 2022 and end at the conclusion of the 2022 spring semester. To apply, send an email with your cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references in one file to Tarik Muse, Assistant Football Sports Performance Coach, at tarik.muse@ku.edu.

James Madison (FCS - VA): The James Madison Football Strength and Conditioning department is seeking highly motivated applications for 2 Unpaid Strength and Conditioning Interns for The Spring 2022 Semester. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the James Madison Football Strength and Conditioning staff in all aspects of the strength, speed, and conditioning programs, assisting with the implementation of GPS data collection, nutrition oversight, setting up and breaking down equipment for team workouts, and attending to daily maintenance and upkeep of the Plecker Athletic Performance Center. Minimum requirements include: Current CPR/AED certification, a strong work ethic, punctuality, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Preferred qualifications include: Completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, completion or current pursuit of a nationally-accredited certification, including CSCS, SCCC, or USAW, and previous coaching experience in intercollegiate athletics. Only apply if this internship is logistically feasible for you. No Housing, food or monetary compensation will be provided. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Nate Adams at adams3nd@jmu.edu.